In Ypsilanti, Trump tells automakers he'll review fuel standards

President Donald Trump told a crowd in Ypsilanti today that he’s going to review the federal regulations on fuel efficiency for new cars and trucks.

That announcement was supposed to be a surprise for the speech at Willow Run, but Trump revealed the plan a bit early during a meeting before the speech with auto company executives and workers.

Trump told the group meeting with him in Ypsilanti that he's in Michigan to "make right" on what they were promised. Then he announced the review.

Trump is also predicting that the U.S. will make thousands and thousands of additional cars.

The review Trump is restarting was halted by his predecessor, Barack Obama, before Obama left office earlier this year. Look for updates to this story later this afternoon.