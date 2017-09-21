WUOMFM

10 farm workers arrested in West Michigan ICE raid

Ten undocumented immigrants were rounded up Tuesday in what immigrant advocates say is the first major farm labor camp raid in Michigan since President Trump took office.

The ten workers were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcment officials Tuesday night at their labor camp near Hart, roughly 40 miles north of Muskegon.

The nine male farm workers are currently in ICE custody in Youngstown, Ohio. The lone female farm worker arrested in is Calhoun County, Michigan. It's unclear whether the workers will be deported.

Susan Reed, managing attorney with the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, says the farm workers contribute a great deal to Michigan.  

“The farm worker community gives so much socially, culturally and economically to our West Michigan communities that to see ten people taken from their homes late at night after working a hard blueberry system is just very painful,” Reed said.

President Trump promised to crack down on undocumented immigration throughout his campaign and in his inauguration speech.

Reed says it is hard to remain positive after a raid happens.

“It's very difficult to be reassuring when you're seeing these very disruptive, to farm worker life, practices coming from our government,” Reed said.

Tags: 
us immigration and customs enforcement
Michigan immigrant rights center
migrant workers

Related Content

It's a federal agency. It can arrest people in your town. It won't say who it has in custody.

By Jul 19, 2017
Immigration and Customs Enforcement - or ICE - agents
U.S. Air Force / Creative Commons

In official statements, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the people it arrests are criminals who pose a threat to the safety of our local communities.

But when the public asks for more details on those arrests – who has been targeted and why – answers are hard to come by.

Civil rights groups file lawsuit over Border Patrol searches

By Bryce Huffman Dec 1, 2016
Border stop.
bbmcshane / flickr

Border agents can stop and search anyone within 100 miles of an international border, without a warrant. The American Civil Liberties Union and Michigan Immigrant Rights Center doesn't like this.

The ACLU and MIRC are suing the U.S. government over these warrantless searches. Both groups want border agencies to be more transparent about their searches.

Miriam Aukerman, the west Michigan regional staff attorney at the ACLU of Michigan, said the lawsuit is really about holding the government accountable.

“Yelp for farmworkers” would connect migrant laborers to jobs and resources

By Feliciano Paredes Nov 21, 2016
Feliciano Paredes grew up in a family of migrant farm workers.
Courtesy of Feliciano Paredes

The Next Idea

I grew up in a family of migrant farm workers. Every spring, Dad would take the truck to the mechanic to make sure it was in good condition to make that 2,000-mile trip across the country to pick crops. I’d let my friends know when we were leaving, and when they could expect to see me again in the fall. I remember waking up to Mom yelling at us from downstairs to get up and get ready to go. We’d scramble out of bed, make sure we all went to the bathroom, and sit down for breakfast before heading out just before dawn.

No matter how prepared we were, we faced many challenges as we went from state to state. We’d break down on the road, and because we weren’t familiar with what resources were available, we would end up spending a few nights in the truck until Dad could find help. It was common to arrive at farms only to find out that we didn’t have work, or that the labor camp was full. Basic health care and educational resources were also scarce. The transient nature of our work, our language and income, and the insecurity of not knowing the local area worked against us.