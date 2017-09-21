10 farm workers arrested in West Michigan ICE raid

Ten undocumented immigrants were rounded up Tuesday in what immigrant advocates say is the first major farm labor camp raid in Michigan since President Trump took office.

The ten workers were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcment officials Tuesday night at their labor camp near Hart, roughly 40 miles north of Muskegon.

The nine male farm workers are currently in ICE custody in Youngstown, Ohio. The lone female farm worker arrested in is Calhoun County, Michigan. It's unclear whether the workers will be deported.

Susan Reed, managing attorney with the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, says the farm workers contribute a great deal to Michigan.

“The farm worker community gives so much socially, culturally and economically to our West Michigan communities that to see ten people taken from their homes late at night after working a hard blueberry system is just very painful,” Reed said.

President Trump promised to crack down on undocumented immigration throughout his campaign and in his inauguration speech.

Reed says it is hard to remain positive after a raid happens.

“It's very difficult to be reassuring when you're seeing these very disruptive, to farm worker life, practices coming from our government,” Reed said.