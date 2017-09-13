WUOMFM

32 recalled Volkswagens stolen from Pontiac Silverdome parking lot

By 3 hours ago
  • Over 30 recalled vehicles, like this 2012 Volkswagen Passat, were stolen from the parking lot.
    U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Michigan investigators and out-of-state police are tracking down over 30 recalled diesel vehicles that were stolen from the parking lot of a shuttered arena in southeastern Michigan.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Jerry Goodin says the Volkswagen cars were part of a recall due to emissions issues and were being held at the Pontiac Silverdome when they were stolen.

Goodin says 32 cars were given fake Michigan titles and shipped to southern Indiana, where a Kentucky business sold them at an auto auction. Michigan and Kentucky authorities notified Indiana police about the investigation.

The trooper says Indiana police and the Clark County Sheriff's Office in Indiana have retrieved nearly 20 of the cars.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft.

