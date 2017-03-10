WUOMFM

Advocates to lobby Congress for Great Lakes clean-up program

  • Somewhere beneath the waves of Lake Michigan lies the wreck of the 'Andaste'
Supporters of a Great Lakes cleanup program are taking their case to Congress as preliminary budget figures suggest the Trump administration may try to cut nearly all its funding.

The Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition represents nearly 150 groups that favor the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

It has funded toxic waste removal, wetlands restoration and the fight against invasive species such as Asian carp.

The program has received about $300 million a year since 2009. But recently leaked documents say Trump's soon-to-be-released budget might request only $10 million. 

Coalition director Todd Ambs says that contradicts the Trump campaign's pledge last fall to support the program.

Members of the coalition are scheduled to visit Washington, D.C., next week, where they'll lobby the region's congressional delegation to stand up for the initiative.

Environmental coalition say Trump's proposed cuts for Great Lakes would be "devastating"

By Virginia Gordan 18 hours ago
A coalition of more than 145 environmental, conservation, and outdoor recreation groups is speaking out against the Trump administration's widely reported plans to propose massive funding cuts to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

Reports say Trump's proposed budget would slash funding for Great Lakes Restoration programs by 97% from $300 million to $10 million.

Michigan's congressional delegation pushes back against proposed Great Lakes funding cut

By Mar 3, 2017
Michigan’s congressional delegation is showing bi-partisan opposition to reports the Trump administration plans to slash funding for the Great Lakes.

Published reports say the White House wants to slash spending on the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative by 97%, from $300 million to $10 million.  The initiative is part of an Environmental Protection Agency program for funding that pays for pollution cleanup. 