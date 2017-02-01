WUOMFM

After 21 years, 12 days behind bars for murder, Detroit man walks free

  • Lamarr Monson and his mother, Delores, just after his release from jail.
    Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

A Detroit man convicted of murder more than 20 years ago walked free on Wednesday.

A Wayne County judge overturned Lamarr Monson’s conviction for killing a 12-year-old girl earlier this week.

That was after years of legal and investigative work unearthed new eyewitness testimony and fingerprint evidence pointing to another killer.

Monson confessed to killing Christina Brown. But he later insisted he was tricked into confessing by Detroit police, and fought for years to have his conviction overturned.

Monson left the Wayne County jail hugging his mother, Delores. He called his release “an answered prayer.”

“It’s surreal for me right. It’s just surreal,” Monson said. “I’ve been dreaming about this time, just to hug my mom, to let me be free, to have my name be cleared. And I’m just thankful with this process being at this point.”

Delores Monson knew exactly how long her son had been behind bars: 21 years, 12 days. She thanked everyone who helped free him.

“Everybody who prayed for us, who gave money for us, who did not know us, we’re thankful and we’re grateful,” she said.

After Monson’s conviction was overturned this week, an online fundraiser helped raise $25,000 to free him on bond.

Monson is set to be re-tried starting March 1. But his lawyers with the University of Michigan Innocence Clinic hope Wayne County prosecutors will dismiss the charges.

In the meantime, Monson is confident he will remain free. “This has all been set up by God,” he said.

Related Content

Michigan man, likely innocent of murder, may be closer to freedom

By & Jan 30, 2017
Michigan Dept of Corrections

Lamarr Monson is a step closer to being a free man, after serving nearly two decades in prison for a murder he likely didn’t commit.

A Wayne County judge today ordered a new trial in Monson’s case. New evidence suggests a different man used a toilet tank lid to bludgeon a 12-year-old girl to death in 1996.

Monson was arrested by police shortly after the murder of Christina Brown. 

Final arguments for Detroit man who wants new trial in 1996 murder

By Dec 21, 2016
Lamarr Monson takes notes in court during final arguments to overturn his murder conviction.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Lawyers made their final arguments in court Wednesday, but it will take more than a month for a Wayne County judge to decide whether Lamarr Monson deserves a new trial.

Monson confessed to the 1996 murder of Christina Brown, a 12-year-old runaway. The two lived and sold drugs together out of an apartment on Detroit’s west side, though Monson and others say Brown told people she was 17.

But Monson later said that Detroit police tricked and coerced him into confessing. And his lawyers say it bears the hallmarks of a false confession.

Innocence clinic says new evidence points to different killer in 1996 case

By Sep 26, 2016
Lamarr Monson is fighting for a new trial in a 1996 murder case
MDOC

A Detroit man imprisoned for a brutal killing in 1996 is fighting for a new trial this week.

Lamarr Monson was convicted of murdering a 12-year-old girl, Christina Brown, who may have been his girlfriend and allegedly sold drugs with him. He confessed, but later said police coerced him.