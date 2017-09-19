WUOMFM

After 9 years of wrongful imprisonment, Sanford sues Detroit

  • Davontae Sanford was wrongfully convicted of four murders at age 14. He was released from prison in 2016 spending nearly nine years behind bars.
Davontae Sanford is suing the city of Detroit, as well as former Detroit Police Commander James Tolbert and Sgt. Mike Russell, for wrongful imprisonment. 

Sanford spent nearly nine years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. At age 14, he was picked up by Detroit police in 2007 after four people were gunned down in a home in his neighborhood. Police interrogated him off and on for 2 days without a parent or attorneys present.

Sanford says police told him if he’d just confess, they’d let him go home to his mom. Former DPD Commander Tolbert later told state police investigators that he’d drawn a picture of the crime scene and had Sanford sign it, though Tolbert later told the court that Sanford drew the picture from memory in order to implicate him in the killings.

Weeks after Sanford was imprisoned, a professional hit man, Vincent Smothers, told police he had committed the 2007 killings, not Sanford. Still, it took years and a long Michigan State Police investigation for Sanford to be released.

"I'm not about to be mad and angry about it,” Sanford said in an interview last year, shortly after his release. “I'm about to try to just live my life. Do I get frustrated about like what's going on and stuff? Of course. But, I just want to live my life."

The Detroit Police say they can't comment on pending litigation. Sanford's attorney, Bill Goodman, says he's not sure how to contact Tolbert or Russell, though they still need to be served. A message left for Tolbert on his Facebook account was not immediately returned. 

Some Detroit community leaders think county prosecutor Kym Worthy could be more forgiving

By Jun 13, 2017
Kym Worthy (file photo).
Community leaders in Detroit this week are calling on Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy to change the way her office prosecutes cases. They she has been too harsh on juvenile offenders and has allowed exonerated prisoners to stay behind bars.

No apology, no compensation, no longer: New law helps wrongly convicted rebuild lives

By Apr 3, 2017
Public Act 343 makes Michigan the 32nd state to provide exonorees with compensation for time served.
Just try to imagine how it would feel to be accused of a crime. Wrongfully accused. You didn't do it. But you're convicted and sent to prison.

Then, miraculously, you get another shot and your innocence is proven.

You're released with absolutely no compensation, and no help re-entering the world outside of those prison walls.

That was the case in Michigan until just last week when Public Act 343 took effect. With that, Michigan became the 32nd state to provide exonorees with compensation for time served.

Former officer in Davontae Sanford case won't be charged for perjury

By Jul 12, 2016
James Tolbert
Former high-ranking Detroit police officer James Tolbert won’t face perjury charges over allegations that he lied about evidence in the Davontae Sanford case.

Sanford was released this summer, after nearly nine years of wrongful imprisonment. He was convicted of a grisly 2007 homicide officials now say he didn’t commit.

Judge, with reservations, dismisses charges against Davontae Sanford

By Jul 19, 2016
Davontae Sanford was wrongfully convicted of four murders at age 14. He was released from prison in 2016 spending nearly nine years behind bars.
Tuesday was another surreal day in the Davontae Sanford case. 

First came the news that Judge Brian Sullivan was finally dismissing the murder charges against Sanford, more than a month after letting him out of prison.

(Quick explainer: Judge Sullivan already vacated the murder convictions against Sanford, and ordered him released from prison, which he was last month. But ever since, Sanford’s been stuck in limbo, still out on bond and at risk of being thrown back in jail until the charges were dismissed.)

Finally a fully free man