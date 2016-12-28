WUOMFM

After Oakland fire, Detroit DIY spaces prepare for scrutiny

By 16 minutes ago
  • Trumbullplex Archives

The massive fire that killed 36 people at the Ghost Ship, an Oakland, California warehouse art space, has put similar venues under the microscope in cities nationwide.

That includes Detroit. The city has many informal, DIY spaces for creative people. And at least one of them, the Trumbullplex, was visited by a city fire marshal last week.

Patience Young, a Trumbullplex resident, said the representative was friendly. He let the nearly 25-year-old artist-anarchist housing collective near Wayne State University know they would be facing a fire safety inspection, scheduled for early next month.

“He very kind to us, and said that he came because of a complaint, but also because in the wake of the Ghost Ship, he said they would be checking with multiple spaces around the city,” Young said.

The Detroit fire department could not immediately be reached for confirmation or comment Tuesday. However, similar crackdowns have happened in DIY spaces nationwide in the wake of the Ghost Ship fire.

Young said that Trumbullplex has built a mostly positive relationship with the surrounding community and city government. Earlier this year, it worked with the city to buy a side lot the collective had been tending for years, outbidding a developer for the property.

But those same forces heating up much of Detroit’s real estate market—and the politically-connected developers driving much of the action--also make some wary of a potential “witch hunt” targeting collective spaces.

Young says that while Trumbullplex has passed regular building inspections, and she feels most of the city’s collective spaces are safety-conscious, there is “a lot of stress” in Detroit’s creative community about the prospect of stricter standards, along with rising housing costs.

“I would say all of us who have been here are feeling the pressure of things changing in the city, after being neglected by the city forever,” she said. “You know, is it going to be the kind of thing where people who otherwise have been utilizing their art studios and spaces, are suddenly going to be expected to attain zoning that’s inappropriate for what they’re doing, and totally unreachable for them?

“So though we have felt supported, there is a lot of fear. Because nationwide, we’re watching places get shut down.”

Tags: 
Detroit art
Detroit real estate
detroit fire department

Related Content

Detroit's Carr Center, a home for black arts and culture, forced to find new location

By May 13, 2016
The Carr Center's current home in Detroit's Harmonie Park.
Carr Center / via Facebook

A prominent Detroit arts organization is losing its home in a downtown neighborhood it helped revitalize.

The Carr Center has called a historic building in Detroit’s Harmonie Park area home since 2009.

The non-profit arts organization is focused on promoting and celebrating African and African-American arts and culture.

It’s been a vibrant spot, but struggled financially.

Cass Corridor artist gains recognition at age 72 for her dark paintings

By Kyle Norris Dec 19, 2015

Michigan-raised artist Brenda Goodman is happy. That’s because she’s finally getting steady recognition from the art world, after years of rejection. This year Goodman won a lifetime achievement award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

The 72-year-old thinks part of the reason she’s becoming more well-known is because people are sharing her artwork on social media sites, which helps her reach new audiences.

Goodman was born and raised in Detroit and was part of the Cass Corridor art movement in the 1970s. These days, Goodman lives in upstate New York.

Detroit billionaire on real estate buying binge

By Nov 12, 2013
Sarah Hulett / Michigan Radio

While the city of Detroit seeks bankruptcy protection, a local billionaire businessman is on a real estate buying binge.

Since 2011, Quicken Loans and Rock Ventures chairman Dan Gilbert has bought more than 40 downtown buildings, and seems to be collecting more each week.