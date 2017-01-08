WUOMFM
Related Program: 
That's What They Say

The American Dialect Society's pick for 2016 Word of the Year

By & 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
That's What They Say

On this week's edition of That's What They Say, English professor Anne Curzan joined us from Austin, Texas, where she was attending the American Dialect Society's annual meeting.  

Each year, the ADS gathers to choose a word that best represents "the public discourse and preoccupations of the past year."

This year's candidates included "woke", "post-truth" and "normalize." But the ADS decided it couldn't pick just one word to represent 2016, so the winner ended up being a compound.

A burning, smelly compound.

Yep, the word of the year for 2016 is "dumpster fire."

In case you're unaware, a "dumpster fire" refers to an "exceedingly disastrous or chaotic situation." Curzan says she saw it pop up quite a bit in news articles from the end of the year.

"People were saying things like, '2016 was, simply put, a dumpster fire.' People were talking about the many wonderful people who died, this election we went through, Brexit, Syria, all these things that were happening in 2016," Curzan said.

"Dumpster fire" was just one of this year's picks. To hear about the winners for other categories including slang word of the year, WTF word of the year and most creative word of the year, listen to the full conversation above.

Tags: 
That's What They Say

Related Content

Doing the research on 'research'

By & Jan 2, 2017

University of Michigan English professor Anne Curzan has been feeling a little self-conscious lately.

Curzan was recently talking with some of her students about how much research had been done on a particular topic, when one student raised her hand and asked about her pronunciation of a particular word.

Keep in mind, this was a linguistics class, and Curzan tends to instill in her students a super-sensitivity to the various quirks of our language.  

The student said she'd noticed that Curzan pronounces "research" with the emphasis on the second syllable. She said she only hears that pronunciation in academic settings. 


"Reiterate" is your ticket to an endless cycle

By & Dec 18, 2016

If you run with grammar sticklers, you know that saying "irregardless" under any circumstances not considered ironic is a great way to get yourself thrown into exile.

While it's true that grammar enthusiasts die a little each time someone utters this persistent double-negative, other words of a similar nature don't seem to draw quite as much ire as "irregardless." 

For example, what about "reiterate"?

Think about the last time you used that one. It was probably to let someone know that you were going to repeat something; e.g., "I like to reiterate that the final paper is due tomorrow."

Did anyone correct you when you said it? Did someone give you a slap on the hand with a ruler? Or even just a haughty look? Probably not.


Where the werewolf got his 'were'

By & Dec 11, 2016

One of the best things about studying the history of English is digging up words that, for the most part, have died out of the language but still pop up in funny places.

For example, let's take a look at "wer" and "wif", the Old English words for man and woman.

Etymologically, "wer" is related to "vir", which is Latin for man. "Vir" shows up in modern English in words like "virile" and "virility."

However, "wer" has pretty much vanished from modern English. Except for one word.


Those pesky mispellings ... er, misspellings

By & Dec 4, 2016

Despite the diligent tutelage of our Speak and Spells, there are plenty of spellings that continue to elude us.

However, while we sometimes complain about the vagaries of English spelling, would we actually change the spelling of any of the words?

University of Michigan English professor Anne Curzan recently put the question to her students, who decided they would change up “supersede.”

Obviously, since it’s already typed out here on the page, we can’t really ask you how you think “supersede” is spelled.

Be honest though, when you saw it, did it look strange to you?