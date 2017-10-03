WUOMFM

Ann Arbor VA Hospital employees and vets protest staffing shortage

Ann Arbor VA Hospital employees rallied Tuesday to ask Congress for enough money to eliminate the 49,000 VA job vacancies nationwide. Similar rallies have been held at other VA hospitals nationally in recent weeks.

Ozzie James, Jr. is president of American Federation of Government Employees Local 2092.  He says veterans need the expertise of VA doctors, nurses and other staff, because outside health care professionals don't fully understand veterans' needs. 

"The promise to take care of the veterans who go fight the war, you're not keeping that promise," says James. "Because you fail to have the staffing  that's needed to take care of the veteran when he or she comes home. It's a disgrace to us." 

James says the shortage is particularly acute for VA nurses; many cannot take the vacations to which they're entitled because there is no one to fill in for them.

He says the staffing problem predates the Trump administration but has gotten worse under it. 

Darcy Guyton-Hanna is a dental hygienist at the Ann Arbor VA. She says the staffing shortage means some veterans have to wait a year for a comprehensive dental exam.

"We are short two dental assistants and one administrative assistant, so they have a lot of the dentists doing paperwork and administrative jobs instead of seeing patients," says Guyton-Hanna.

She says administrators told her there is a hiring freeze so nothing can be done about the situation.

But according to recent comments by VA Secretary David Shulkin, the prospect for more federal money for the VA to boost hiring seems dim. At a press conference in late May, he said, "the problems in VA are not largely going to be solved through additional money. These are going to be solved through management practices, focus, and some legislation changes."

Shulkin said the VA will have a position management system in place by December, so it can track which jobs are open. And the agency plans to expand graduate medical education training opportunities to be able to train more health professionals to stay in the VA system.

He said the VA also plans to work with the Unified Services University -- the medical school of the military -- to train more medical students who then would serve in the VA for 10 years after their education.

 

