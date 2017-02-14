WUOMFM
Attorney for alleged victims argues for third-party investigation of MSU's handling of Dr. Nassar

The story broke last September in the Indianapolis Star. Complaints surfaced that a Michigan State University sports physician has been sexually assaulting young gymnasts for nearly 20 years.

To date, more than 60 women and girls have stepped forward to tell police they were sexually assaulted by Dr Larry Nassar.
 

Lansing area attorney Jamie White represents ten of Dr. Larry Nasser's alleged victims.
More than 30 have filed civil lawsuits against Michigan State and Dr. Nassar, who is currently in the Ingham County Jail facing federal and state charges of sexual assault and child pornography.

Lansing-area attorney Jamie White represents ten of Dr. Nassar's alleged victims, including a current scholarship member of the MSU women's gynmastics team.

White said Nassar's defense is not strong. 

"I think what you're going to hear and what we have heard over the course of the last several months is that there is some sort of medical procedure that he was performing on these women and that this procedure is appropriate and it's been accepted in the medical community," White said. "And I can tell you, we have spent an enormous amount of time trying to find someone inside the medical community to support this and to date we have been unsuccessful."

Michigan State University claims it was unaware of any complaints about Dr. Nassar prior to 2014. White said that claim is "not supported by common sense, and more importantly, it's not supported by the allegations of certain victims."   

Listen to the interview above to hear more about the case and why it's similar to the Jerry Sandusky case at Penn State. In the interview, White also shared his opinion that despite Michigan State University police being "extraordinary" in their criminal investigation, a third-party investigation is needed. 

Larry Nassar
sexual assault
Michigan State University

Related Content

MSU suspends head gymnastics coach

Michigan State University sign.

Michigan State University suspended women’s gymnastics Head Coach Kathie Klages on Monday, after 27 years on the job.

A university spokesperson said he couldn’t immediately comment about the reason for the suspension.

Here's what MSU allegedly knew about claims of sexual abuse by doctor

Lawsuits against the university claim students started reporting abuse as early as 1999.
user John M. Quick / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In 1999, an MSU student athlete says she told her head coach and trainers that Dr. Larry Nassar, then a sports doctor at the school and an Olympics gymnastics physician, “touched her vaginal area although she was seeking treatment for an injured hamstring.”

18 alleged victims sue Nassar, MSU over abuse claims

Dr. Larry Nassar.
Michigan Attorney General's office

Eighteen alleged victims are suing former Olympic gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar and his former employer, Michigan State University.

The accusers are current and former athletes who sought treatment from Dr. Nassar, but instead, they say, they were repeatedly molested, with Dr. Nassar groping them and, in some cases, digitally penetrating them.  

Nassar was also a sports medicine professor at MSU until the school fired him in September.

One of the accusers, Rachael Denhollander, says the university failed them in its previous investigations into abuse.

MSU, USA gymnastics doctor charged with child porn

Dr. Larry Nassar.
Michigan Attorney General's office

Dr. Larry Nassar has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing “thousands of images of child pornography” dating back to 2003. If he’s convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s office says.

The indictment itself is for two counts of receiving and attempting to receive child porn, and lists several sexually descriptive files.  Dr. Nassar allegedly received “images that involved a minor who had not attained 12 years of age,” according to the federal indictment.

Who is Dr. Larry Nassar?