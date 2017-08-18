WUOMFM

Auchter's Art: The scariest thing of all

  John Auchter / Michigan Radio

I am on vacation this week. (I drew this cartoon last week, Friday.)

I tried to anticipate how I would feel at this point. It was easy to predict (and poke fun at) my selfish self -- that despite whatever terrible events were going on around the world, nation, and state, the thing I'd likely find most frightening was the end of summer.

But it is also a testament to the beauty and wonder of our Michigan summer.

I am among the blessed who can share a week with their Michigan family on a Michigan lake by working Michigan jobs at Michigan companies and schools, eating Michigan produce and possibly imbibing a few Michigan beers.

That was my intention.

And then the events in Charlottesville, followed by the "many sides" defense of our elected leader, his painfully scripted and insincere attempt at clarity, and then the inevitable doubling-down again on his "many sides" disgrace.

Vacation time remains precious, so let me be direct and clear. If I were to draw the cartoon right now, it would be to deliver a singular message: Resign, Mr. President. Resign

John Auchter is a freelance editorial cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

