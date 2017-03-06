Bacon: End of a 25-year playoff streak for the Red Wings, plus March Madness analysis

Stateside's conversation with Michigan Radio sports commentator John U. Bacon.

For the first time since 1990, the Detroit Red Wings might not go to the NHL playoffs.

John U. Bacon spoke to Stateside about the Red Wings' playoff chances and his predictions for Michigan’s college basketball teams going into March Madness.

“I believe the Wings will make the playoffs because of Henrik Zetterberg.”

That's what Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said this week, but Bacon isn't as optimistic.

“Even his boss Ken Holland does not believe that,” Bacon said. “They already traded their leading scorer, so this is not a team gunning for the playoffs."

Even though the draft looks weak this year, the Red Wings will pick up 11 new players. New Red Wings players have done well in the past and probably will again, Bacon said.

In regards to Blashill’s coaching, Bacon said his seat looks hotter than ever.

“But I’m not seeing an overly motivated team, I’m not seeing a team that plays great defense, I’m not seeing a team that does the kind of things that coaching can get you,” Bacon said.

Switching gears, as March Madness begins to heat up, Bacon cautioned to "not bet against the Spartans.” And University of Michigan is playing well too. He said no team will want to face them in the tournament.

For more on the Detroit Red Wings and Bacon's March Madness predictions, listen to the full interview above.

