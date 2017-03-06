WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Bacon: End of a 25-year playoff streak for the Red Wings, plus March Madness analysis

By 25 minutes ago
  • The 2008 Stanley Cup champion Detroit Red Wings pose for a group photo on the ice of the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh.
    The Detroit Red Wings' playoff chances don't look good.
    Michael Righi / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

For the first time since 1990, the Detroit Red Wings might not go to the NHL playoffs.

John U. Bacon spoke to Stateside about the Red Wings' playoff chances and his predictions for Michigan’s college basketball teams going into March Madness.

“I believe the Wings will make the playoffs because of Henrik Zetterberg.”

That's what Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said this week, but Bacon isn't as optimistic.

“Even his boss Ken Holland does not believe that,” Bacon said. “They already traded their leading scorer, so this is not a team gunning for the playoffs."

Even though the draft looks weak this year, the Red Wings will pick up 11 new players. New Red Wings players have done well in the past and probably will again, Bacon said.

In regards to Blashill’s coaching, Bacon said his seat looks hotter than ever.

“But I’m not seeing an overly motivated team, I’m not seeing a team that plays great defense, I’m not seeing a team that does the kind of things that coaching can get you,” Bacon said.

Switching gears, as March Madness begins to heat up, Bacon cautioned to "not bet against the Spartans.” And University of Michigan is playing well too. He said no team will want to face them in the tournament.

For more on the Detroit Red Wings and Bacon's March Madness predictions, listen to the full interview above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

 

Tags: 
detroit red wings
march madness
John U. Bacon

Related Content

Sports and "pizza pizza" king Mike Ilitch dies at 87

By Feb 10, 2017
Ilitch Holdings, LLC

Bacon: Red Wings' record playoff streak "almost certain to end," and timing couldn't be worse

By Feb 20, 2017
If the Red Wings don't turn things around in the final 23 games of the season, the record of 25 straight seasons of playoff hockey at Joe Louis Arena will end.
Mark Goebel / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In all the four major sports, no team has had a longer streak of consecutive playoff appearances than the Detroit Red Wings.

The last 25 years, Red Wings fans have enjoyed playoff hockey in the spring, but that could be coming to an end.

Contractors on new Red Wings arena face fines for lack of Detroit workers

By & Oct 12, 2016
Little Caesars Arena under construction in June 2016.
Rick Briggs / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Detroit officials say an estimated half-million dollars in fines have been levied on contractors working on the new Red Wings arena because the companies haven't hired enough Detroit residents.

Little Caesars Arena's developer, Olympia Development of Michigan, is required to ensure at least 51% of the workers live in Detroit.