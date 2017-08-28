WUOMFM
Bacon: MSU needs to “stay out of trouble” off the field, Western is “a porcupine in a balloon”

  • football players facing off
    Bacon said the Western Michigan Broncos' situation this season is best compared to "a porcupine in a balloon."
Just in time for college football's kickoff, Michigan Radio sports commentator John U. Bacon returns to Stateside today to give us his first predictions of the season.

To start, the big game happening this Saturday in Arlington, Texas will pit the Michigan Wolverines (ranked 11th) against the Florida Gators (ranked 16th).

Bacon said the tea leaves tell him to expect a “wild, gun-slinging, crazy game.”

The team that makes the fewest mistakes will come out the winner, he added.

As for Michigan State, Bacon said it’s crucial for Coach Mark Dantonio and the team to “stay out of trouble” this year.

“Off the field last year was a nightmare,” he said. “I mean all kinds of cases now underway – sexual assault, the worst things you can imagine pretty much.”

Still, Bacon said Dantonio’s coaching record throughout the past decade has earned him credibility on the field. Even if the Spartans go six and six this season, Bacon said that will do.

He said Dantonio will have time to build his team again.

“My theory is that Dantonio’s got all the rope in the world, except for off the field,” Bacon said. “Nothing more off the field.”

For more of Bacon’s predictions for Michigan, Michigan State, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, and Central Michigan college football, listen above. You’ll also hear why Bacon is not encouraged by what he’s seen so far from the Detroit Lions’ preseason.

