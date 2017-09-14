WUOMFM

Bill allowing unlimited political spending by corporations, unions passes state Senate

By 46 minutes ago
  • hand with money
    The state Senate's bill codifies the Supreme Court's controversial ruling in the Citizens United case.
    Pictures of Money / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

It’s been seven years since the U.S. Supreme Court said corporations and labor unions can spend as much money as they want on political campaigns.

The court left it up to states to decide whether it institute their own limits. And today the Michigan Senate officially said, “No thanks.”

It passed legislation that would basically codify what the court said in its controversial Citizens United opinion.

State Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof says campaign donations are a way to exercise free speech.

“I don’t think it’s Democrat or Republican. All people have free speech regardless of how they’re organized. And that includes unions,” Meekhof said.

Critics of the legislation say it gives special interests too much influence over elections. 

Craig Mauger is with the Michigan Campaign Finance Network. He says the bill goes beyond the Supreme Court case and allows candidates to effectively go around current limits on how much money candidates can raise.

“The state has these limits on how much individuals and PACs can give to people and this bill would allow an easy way around that. Because you could solicit unlimited contributions to an entity that you could then work pretty closely with,” Mauger said.

Super PACs wouldn’t be allowed to directly give money to candidates. But the groups could use the money to support candidates through things like mailers and TV commercials.

The bills are expected to be taken up in the state House soon.

Tags: 
campaign finance
citizens united
michigan campaign finance network
Arlan Meekhof

Related Content

Quicken Loans spends big on lobbying, reaps legislative reward

By Sep 12, 2017
rolls of cash
Flickr user Pictures of Money / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

  

According to new campaign finance disclosures, Quicken Loans spent more on lobbying state government in the first seven months of 2017 than it had spent in previous years.

Analysis by campaign finance watchdog finds millions donated by lobbyists to Michigan officials

By Jul 20, 2017
Matthileo / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Michigan’s lobbyists have given $3.7 million to politicians at the state level since 2012.

That’s the total calculated by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.

Craig Mauger is its executive director. He says most of the money was given after an elected official took office, not during the campaign. And the highest amounts went to the people in the most powerful positions.

"These lobbyists are representing interests," Mauger says. "They are, in some cases, employees of a business. And they want to see it succeed just like the CEO wants to see it succeed.

Health plans, big campaign donors press lawmakers for more control of mental health services

By & Craig Mauger May 1, 2017
Craig Mauger

This story was produced as a collaboration between Michigan Radio and the Michigan Campaign Finance Network. Graphics by Kaye LaFond. 

Michigan lawmakers who will decide whether to hand health insurance plans a major victory this spring have received about $1 million in contributions from committees and executives connected to the plans.