Bill calls for elder-care study

Some Democrats at the state Capitol says it’s time to take a new look at services for the elderly in Michigan, especially nursing home care. They say the need will become more critical as more Michigan residents get older and require assisted living.

State Representative John Hoadley,D-Kalamazoo, says a study on the issue is a good first step.

“It turns out, we don’t have enough information to really have a handle on,” he said, “What does our aging population mean? And so, by having this, then we can craft solutions – whether that’s a tax credit, a program for support, or anything in between.”

Hoadley says the study would be a first step toward creating a system to ensure long-term care for everyone. Right now, people either pay out of pocket, buy long-term care insurance, or have it paid for by the Medicaid program.

U.S. Census data say Michigan is one of the 10 states with the most senior citizens. But Hoadley says Michigan ranks low in providing services to seniors.

There’s no word on whether House Republican leaders might support the study.