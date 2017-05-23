WUOMFM

Bill calls for elder-care study

By 35 seconds ago
  • An elderly woman
    Chris Goldberg / flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Some Democrats at the state Capitol says it’s time to take a new look at services for the elderly in Michigan, especially nursing home care. They say the need will become more critical as more Michigan residents get older and require assisted living.

State Representative John Hoadley,D-Kalamazoo, says a study on the issue is a good first step.

“It turns out, we don’t have enough information to really have a handle on,” he said, “What does our aging population mean? And so, by having this, then we can craft solutions – whether that’s a tax credit, a program for support, or anything in between.” 

Hoadley says the study would be a first step toward creating a system to ensure long-term care for everyone. Right now, people either pay out of pocket, buy long-term care insurance, or have it paid for by the Medicaid program.

U.S. Census data say Michigan is one of the 10 states with the most senior citizens. But Hoadley says Michigan ranks low in providing services to seniors.

There’s no word on whether House Republican leaders might support the study.

Tags: 
elderly

Related Content

Where "the elevators are out" could be a matter of life or death

By Aug 12, 2016

Update: 11:37 a.m., August 15

Michigan State Housing Development Authority Executive Director Kevin Elsenheimer issued the following press release over the weekend related to broken elevators at Towne Centre Place in Ypsilanti: 

AARP to ask Flint seniors how the city's water crisis has affected them

By Jun 3, 2016
Georgie Sharp / flickr http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

This weekend, AARP officials plan to sit down with older Flint residents to see how the city’s drinking water crisis affects them.

Flint’s water system has dealt with serious problems, including high lead levels.

Paula Cunningham is the state director of AARP. She says about a third of Flint residents are over 60 years old.

“These are very vulnerable folks who need some attention and need our assistance as well,” says Cunningham.

The graying of Michigan

By Apr 13, 2015

Remember when people used to make fun of Florida as “God’s waiting room” because of all the elderly who went there to live out the last years of their lives?

Well, here’s something startling: Michigan is rapidly becoming an old people’s state. Instead of arguing about whether maize and blue or green and white should be our state’s official colors, we might be more honest if we made them gray and white.