Bill would change federal lead & copper rule

By 15 minutes ago
  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint Congressman Dan Kildee has re-introduced legislation to change the federal rules governing lead in drinking water.

Lead exposure has been linked to serious health problems in children and adults. 

The current federal action level is 15 parts per billion. Kildee wants the EPA to reduce that benchmark to five parts per billion by the year 2026.

Kildee’s bill would also tighten rules regarding water testing, service line inventories and improve public education

“It will force the issue that the United States government, state governments, local water system operators had better begin to reinvest or we’re going to see more problems and we may see another situation like what we saw in Flint,” says Kildee.

At the state level, Gov. Rick Snyder is already moving to lower Michigan’s standard to 10 parts per billion.

Improperly treated water from the Flint River damaged aging service lines and other pipes in Flint. The damaged pipes leached lead into the drinking.

It’s been a year and a half since the city’s water system was switched back to water from the Great Lakes Water Authority (Detroit). Lead levels have decreased. Nevertheless, Flint residents are still being advised to use water filters to screen out lead particles.

Removing damaged pipes leaching lead into Flint’s drinking water is going to cost more than $100 million and take at least three years. 

lead copper
Dan Kildee
Flint water crisis

Related Content

Governor's office close to finalizing bills to create Michigan's own 'lead/copper rule'

By Feb 20, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Nearly a year after Governor Snyder first proposed it, a package of bills addressing lead in Michigan’s drinking water should soon be in the hands of state lawmakers.

Gov. Rick Snyder has repeatedly faulted the federal lead/copper rule and how it’s been interpreted for helping to create Flint’s lead tainted tap water crisis.

Could Michigan create the nation's toughest lead drinking water standard?

By Apr 15, 2016
Sub Committee chair Mike Zimmer (lower left) delivers a report on new lead/copper testing as members of the governor's special Flint water team listen, including Gov. Rick Snyder and Flint Mayor Karen Weaver
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Michigan would have the toughest lead testing standard in the nation under a sweeping proposal unveiled today in Flint, where the drinking water is still contaminated with lead and residents remain dependent on bottled water donations.

To make sure other Michigan cities don’t suffer the same fate, Gov. Rick Snyder and a team of experts have unveiled a plan to tighten water testing regulations and lower the threshold for action.   