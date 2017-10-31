WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Boo! In Michigan, hauntings and paranormal activities abound

By 15 minutes ago
  • Traverse City State Hospital
    Ghost stories are told throughout Michigan, including legends of hauntings at the Traverse City State Hospital.
    Addie VanDreumel / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Everyone has their favorite local ghost stories: ghouls haunting Detroit’s Fort Wayne, a portal to hell at the old State Hospital in Traverse City, the witch’s curse on the Pere Cheney cemetery, or spirits wandering around The Whitney.

Mackin and his team investigate a haunting on Mackinac Island.
Credit Daniel Mackin

No one knows Michigan’s spooky side better than Daniel Mackin.

He’s the founder and lead investigator of the Michigan Area Paranormal Investigative Team.

Mackin sat down with Stateside’s Cynthia Canty to talk all about things that go bump in the night.

Listen to their conversation above, or read highlights below.

On the definition of ‘paranormal’

“‘Paranormal’ defined is something outside the realm of the normal. Most of what we deal with is hauntings, things like that. But paranormal can cover a wide umbrella area of different things. It can cover UFOs, it can cover Bigfoot. There’s a lot of crazy things that falls [sic] outside the realm of science.”

Investigating a haunting calls for special equipment, like the night-vision camera that captured this image.
Credit Daniel Mackin

On the prominence of ghosts in Michigan

“Don’t be too surprised if your neighbor has a ghost story. We get called a lot. We generally do between 15 and 20 cases a year. We travel around the northern Michigan area, and a little bit beyond, so it’s a pretty vast area.”

On finding evidence of ghosts

“We did an investigation a few years ago at Ferris State in Big Rapids. We investigated their old Alumni Building and the Prakken Building, and I believe this was downstairs in the Prakken Building. There was a room down there that students would stay away from because the door would rattle and shake.”

Listen for yourself:

“And we’d just had some activity in that room where we’d heard a door slam even though we didn’t physically see a door slam. We heard footsteps. We stepped into the hallway to see if anyone was walking around out there. And this clip is actually an AVP, because it is an EVP - electronic voice phenomena - we caught it on our recorder, but I also heard this with my own ears. And as I stepped out there, I just heard somebody distinctly say, ‘Who are you?’”

Happy Halloween!

via GIPHY

Tags: 
halloween
paranormal
ghosts

Related Content

PREVIEW: Roustabout Theatre Troupe’s “Dolly,” a creepy, old-time radio play

By Oct 17, 2017
Mercedes Mejia / Michigan Radio

Scary, mysterious radio dramas – there’s just something about hearing a creepy story with all the sound effects and the trembling voices, forcing your imagination to go places you might not want it to go.

The Roustabout Theatre Troupe seems to agree. On Saturday, Oct. 21 at Livonia’s Trinity House Theatre, the troupe’s Dark Ride Radio Hour will bring four original radio plays to life –  and death. I mean, this is Halloween, right?

Is Michigan’s largest haunted house really haunted?

By Oct 31, 2016
Courtesy of Ed Terebus

To many in southeast Michigan, it just wouldn’t be Halloween without taking a trip to a haunted house. One estimate figures this corner of Michigan boasts 70 to 100 haunts within a 50-mile radius.

The granddaddy of them all – the biggest in Michigan and one of the biggest in the world – is Erebus. It’s a four-story building in downtown Pontiac and it’s been scary people silly for 17 years.

Spooky sounds from the other side?

By Oct 27, 2015
Rachel Titiriga / Flickr

A bump in the night, a creaky floor in the attic, a scuffling sound across the room…. The causes?  Maybe the house is settling, a strong wind, a small rodent, or maybe the sounds came from an unknown realm or even, the other side.

Samantha Harris is the founder of the Michigan Paranormal Research Association, based in the Traverse City area. After an “encounter” at an early age, Harris has dedicated herself to researching and documenting the unknown. She has experience with hauntings and dealing with “entities.”