WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Campus sexual assault researchers: Focus on due process comes at victims' expense

By 45 minutes ago
  • Two women side by side
    "Truthfully, I think that her recent guidance is just going to inspire tremendous confusion among colleges and universities,” Ph.D students said of DeVos' proposed policy changes
    Mercedes Mejia

Last Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos replaced the Obama-era guidance on campus sexual assault with an interim rule that, she says, gives greater consideration to the due process rights of the accused.

She called on schools to confront sexual assault and behaviors "head-on" while keeping the process "fair and impartial, giving everyone more confidence in its outcomes."

On Wednesday, Stateside spoke with civil rights attorney Deborah Gordon, who has represented men accused of sexual assault.

Today, Miriam Gleckman-Krut and Nicole Bedera, two Ph.D candidates in sociology at the University of Michigan and campus sexual violence researchers, joined Stateside to provide a different view on campus sexual assault.

While DeVos is concerned with an alleged lack of due process for those accused of sexual assault, Gleckman-Krut and Bedera disagree.

“This idea that the accused lack any rights seems rare that that’s happening on college campuses, to say the least,” Gleckman-Krut said.

DeVos claims that those accused do not have a chance to question their accuser, as might happen with a case of a different nature. Gleckman-Krut and Bedera don’t uniformly see this happening, however.

“What a lot of schools have switched to is allowing people who have been accused to submit their questions in writing and then they’ll be asked by a third party, but they can still often by present when that takes place,” Bedera said.

“I think there’s something to be said that there are parts of the process that could be made more clear from the Obama-era guidance,” Bedera said, “But those have been entirely eliminated, so we’re actually starting over at square one all over again.”

Listen above for the full conversation.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
campus sexual assault
betsy devos

Related Content

Civil rights attorney: Universities lack due process in sexual assault policies

By Sep 27, 2017
Gage Skidmore / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

Michigan universities say they will not immediately implement new federal guidance on campus sexual assault.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos recently announced that her department would rescinded the Obama-era guidance on campus sexual assault.

Michigan universities won’t change sexual assault policies right away

By Sep 25, 2017
krossbow / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

The Trump administration recently announced new guidance for how college campuses should handle sexual assault complaints. But Michigan universities won’t be changing their policies right away.

The Trump administration rescinded the Obama-era guidance on campus sexual assault last week.

The new guidance isn’t mandatory, and officials say it’s temporary until they come up with new rules.

Daniel Hurley is the CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities. He said Michigan campuses will keep their current policies for now.

Sue Snyder hosts summit to end campus sexual assaults

By Sep 25, 2017
Sue Snyder
Sue Snyder

A day-long summit taking place today at Eastern Michigan University will focus on ending campus sexual assault statewide.

The third-annual "Inform, Empower, Prevent: Let's End Campus Sexual Assault" summit will be hosted by Michigan's First Lady Sue Snyder.

Attendees will take part in a series of panels and networking sessions. They'll hear from experts on topics ranging from supporting sexual assault survivors to how institutions develop investigative processes.