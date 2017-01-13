Cheers! A cocktail to celebrate the Detroit auto show

Hear Tammy and Lester talk about the history of the Packard Twins.

Automakers are celebrating new models at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. It seems to us at Cheers! that calls for a drink.

“Since the auto show opened this week, I wanted to find a cocktail that had an automotive connection and I went all the way back to the Packard Twin Six automobile,” explained Tammy Coxen of Tammy’s Tastings.

The Packard company started using a V-12 engine which basically looked like twin six cylinder engines connected at the crankshaft. The twin six was used in Packard’s two-door luxury cars starting in 1916.

So, why name a cocktail after the Packard Twins?

“Just like today, bartenders are always looking for names for cocktails. Because this car was so popular, they would have just picked it,” Coxen said.

In fact the popular car inspired another cocktail called the Twin Six.

Crowds gathered everywhere the 1916 Packard was displayed. In some cases, police had to be called in for crowd control.

The cocktail is called the Packard Twins and is powerful, just like its namesake. It’s a boozy drink, but tastes delicious.

“It’s sort of a variant on the Manhattan,” Coxen said.

Packard Twins

1-1/2 oz. Rye Whiskey (Detroit City Distillery)

3/4 oz. Sherry (Lustau East India Solera)

2 dash Maraschino (1/4 oz Luxardo)

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

2 dashes Orange Bitters (Regan's)

Put all ingredients in mixing glass with ice. Stir about 50 revolutions. Strain into a coupe (there’s a pun in there somewhere) or martini glass.