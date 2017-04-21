WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Cheers! Michigan Applejack and your own grenadine

By 39 minutes ago
  • The ingredients for Jack Rose.
    The ingredients for Jack Rose.
    Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

Tammy Coxen finishing the Jack Rose.
Credit Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

Constantly in search of new Michigan products for cocktails, Tammy Coxen of Tammy’s Tastings found a liquor that was new to her. It’s actually been out for a couple of years. It’s Coppercraft Distillery’s Applejack. Coppercraft is in Holland and has been around since 2012.

The cocktail she decided to mix is the Jack Rose. It’s a classic cocktail which was really popular in the 1920s and 30s. “While other cocktails from that period such as the Martini or the Manhattan have come roaring back, the Jack Rose is still a little bit of an underdog,” Coxen said.

The Jack Rose calls for grenadine, but Coxen thinks rather than buy a bottle at the grocery store liquor aisle, your best bet is to make your own grenadine at home. “Grenadine in these classic recipes was actually a pomegranate syrup and what you buy in the store today is (often) artificially flavored and artificially colored corn syrup,” Coxen explained.

Below are the recipes for the cocktail and the grenadine.

Jack Rose

2 oz apple brandy

3/4 oz lemon juice

1/2 oz grenadine

Combine ingredients in shaker with ice. Shake and strain into cocktail glass.

Grenadine:

Grenadine can be just pomegranate juice and sugar. If you want a more intense flavor, add pomegranate molasses.
Credit Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

1 c pomegranate juice

1 c sugar

1 tbsp pomegranate molasses (optional)

Combine pomegranate juice and sugar in saucepan and heat until sugar is fully dissolved. Add pomegranate molasses if desired for deeper pomegranate flavor. Keep refrigerated.

Tags: 
craft cocktails

Related Content

Cheers! We found a Michigan-made sweet vermouth

By Apr 7, 2017
A bottle of sweet vermouth, half a lime, and a cocktail.
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

The Cheers! crew is always looking for new Michigan products for cocktails and other drinks. Tammy Coxen with Tammy’s Tastings hunts high and low.

“This is one of the most unique products I’ve come across recently,” she said. “It’s a Michigan-made sweet vermouth,” she explained, holding up the Brengman Brothers Piccolo Dito Vermouth. Brengman Brothers is based at the Crain Hill Vineyard near Traverse City.

Cheers! Maple syrup aged in a bourbon barrel for a twist on the whiskey sour

By Mar 10, 2017
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

It's nearly spring, and the sap is running. Maple syrup makes a good choice for a sweetener in our pick for a cocktail.

“This is just a little whiskey sour variation,” Tammy Coxen of Tammy’s Tastings explained.

“When I was a kid we would go every year as part of a school trip and I remember loving to see the maple syrup boiling down,” Coxen said, adding, “It’s a really great memory for me and I love maple syrup because of it.

Cheers! The world's best vodka is from Detroit

By Feb 24, 2017
Courtesy: Valentine Distilling

Detroit is known worldwide for its cars, for its music, and now for its vodka.

The top prize for vodka at the World Drinks Awards in London last year did not go to a Russian vodka. It went to a Detroit vodka.

This cheeky promotional video suggests it was a sad day for Russia.