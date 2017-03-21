WUOMFM

Citing "great progress," East Detroit schools CEO steps down after 9 months

By 34 seconds ago
  • East Detroit school and community officials blasted Jensen's appointment in June. They eventually settled on a power-sharing arrangment that limited Jensen's authority.
    East Detroit school and community officials blasted Jensen's appointment in June. They eventually settled on a power-sharing arrangement that limited Jensen's authority.
    Kate Wells / Michigan Radio

An experimental and contentious turnaround effort in the East Detroit Public Schools is coming to an end, as state-appointed CEO Gary Jensen announced Monday he will step down early next month.

The state school reform office appointed Jensen, a former Michigan Principal of the Year, as CEO of four low-performing East Detroit schools last June. The school system is located in Eastpointe, a small suburb just north of Detroit.

He was supposed to have broad powers to make sweeping changes to boost academic performance.

But things didn't go exactly as planned, as the school district and the community fought the appointment in court. The two sides eventually settled on a power-sharing agreement giving Jensen limited authority.

Now, Jensen has announced he’s stepping down from the job April 7th, after only nine months on the job.

In a written statement from the School Reform Office, Jensen said he “was able to witness the work that had begun to take place at EDPS to improve the overall academic achievement and performance of the schools involved.” He expressed confidence that the district’s efforts would yield results “in the near future.”

School Reform Officer Natasha Baker credited Jensen and Superintendent Ryan McLeod for a collaborative effort. “EDPS has made great progress, after a steady decline in academic achievement for almost a decade," Baker said.

During Jensen’s tenure, the SSRO released three EDPS elementary schools from the state’s priority schools list for the lowest-performing schools. The district’s Kelly Middle School remains on the list.

Kelly was one of 38 Michigan schools facing potential closure for chronic low test scores this year, before the SSRO backed off that threat. The Michigan Department of Education is now working with priority school districts on potential “partnership models” for school turnaround.

SSRO spokesman Chris De Witt said Jensen made the decision to end his contract. He says it’s possible the state could use the CEO model in future turnaround efforts, but that’s “not anticipated” at this point.

Tags: 
east detroit public schools
state school reform office
priority schools

Related Content

Court agreement lets East Detroit CEO start work on a limited basis

By Jul 28, 2016
Apple with books
Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

The CEO appointed by the state to take over four low-performing East Detroit schools can start working, but with some limits.

Under an agreement in court Thursday, CEO Gary Jensen can act as a consultant in the district, but he doesn't have authority over decisions on academics, curriculum or finances.

The state's decision to hire a CEO has faced months of backlash from teachers and administrators in East Detroit schools, who say they're already working to turn things around in the struggling district.

Second restraining order issued to stop CEO in East Detroit schools

By Jul 7, 2016
East Detroit school and community officials blasted Jensen's appointment in June. They eventually settled on a power-sharing arrangment that limited Jensen's authority.
Kate Wells / Michigan Radio

For the second time, a Macomb County judge has issued a second restraining order to stop a CEO takeover of some East Detroit public schools.

And it’s apparently because of a legal decision made by Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette’s office.

Last month, the state school reform office appointed Gary Jensen as CEO, with a mission to turn around four low-performing East Detroit schools.

Despite lawsuit, state school reform office appoints CEO for East Detroit schools

By Jun 17, 2016
Gary Jensen
State of Michigan

For the first time, Michigan’s State School Reform/Redesign office has appointed a CEO to take over some low-performing schools in one district.

That’s despite an ongoing lawsuit by district officials to stop the state intervention.

Gary Jensen will take control of four “chronically underperforming” East Detroit Public Schools. The district has seven schools altogether.

Jensen was named Michigan’s Principal of the Year in 2014. He’s credited with leading an academic turnaround at Lakeview High School in Montcalm County.