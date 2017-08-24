WUOMFM

Civil lawsuit seeks $125 million for Detroit man wrongfully convicted of murder

  • Desmond Ricks (center) with his family at his lawyer's office in Farmington Hills Thursday.
    Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

Akilah Cobb was seven years old when they arrested her dad, Desmond Ricks, in 1992. Her sister was only five days old.

Cobb says she was ashamed and angry when she found out why her dad was gone. Her mom and grandma always told her Ricks was in the wrong place at the wrong time. But she didn’t always believe it.

“I felt like whatever was going on, whatever I heard – (he) did it. That put a huge effect on our relationship. I didn’t speak to my father for about five or six years straight in jail,” Cobb said.

He couldn’t be there when her mom died or when her children were born. She says they’ll never get that stolen time back.

“Never. Ever. Ever. I needed my father when it was the bad times, not only the good times. Bad times,” Cobb said, holding back tears, “They can’t; no amount of money, nothing, can ever replace that. Ever.”

Cobb’s father is suing Detroit and two of the city’s retired police officers after serving 25 years in prison for a murder he did not commit. Michigan State Police determined the evidence linking Desmond Ricks to the murder of his friend was faulty.

The only thing tying Ricks to the case was a gun police recovered from his mother’s home.

An MSP evidence technician named David Townshend reviewed the bullets provided by Detroit Police in 1992. He says he remembers questioning the officer, saying the bullets provided seemed “too pristine” to have been extracted from a body. Officer Donald Stawiasz told him they were those recovered from the autopsy.

MSP recently took a second look at the bullets recovered from the murder victim’s body. They do not match Ricks’ mom’s gun.

Desmond was released in May, after serving a quarter-century behind bars.

“It’s hard to keep hope when you lose your mother and all your money and all your resources and your assets, everything, it just it disappears. I did not want to die in there and I was going to do everything I could to get myself into the position that I’m in right now,” Ricks said. He was desperate to be with his family again he said.

Desmond Ricks’ attorney says it is too late to seek criminal charges against the retired Detroit police officers for fabricating evidence and falsifying police reports so they hope to restore some justice in civil court.

They’re asking a federal judge to award Ricks and his daughters $125 million.

Related Content

Expert: To prevent wrongful convictions, crime labs need independence from police departments

By Jun 8, 2017
Desmond Ricks and members of the Michigan Innocence Clinic pose outside the prison where Ricks had been held since 1992
Photo courtesy of Michigan Innocence Clinic

It was a day 25 years in coming.

A Wayne County judge threw out Desmond Ricks' murder conviction after it came to light that his 1992 conviction may have been based on faulty evidence produced by the Detroit police crime lab.

Desmond Ricks was finally exonerated.

Detroit man's exoneration for 1992 murder raises the possibility of injustice on a larger scale

By Jun 1, 2017
Desmond Ricks in court after charges against him were officially dismissed. He was exonerated after spending 25 years in prison for murder.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

After spending 25 years in prison for murder, Desmond Ricks was officially exonerated Thursday.

Wayne County prosecutors admitted in court they simply don’t have the evidence to re-try Ricks for the 1992 shooting death of his friend Gerry Bennett outside a Detroit restaurant.

Detroit man convicted of murder 25 years ago released from prison

By May 26, 2017
Desmond Ricks and members of the Michigan Innocence Clinic pose outside the prison where Ricks had been held since 1992
Photo courtesy of Michigan Innocence Clinic

A man who was found guilty of shooting his friend outside a Detroit restaurant 25 years ago was released from prison today.

A Wayne County judge threw out Desmond Ricks’ murder conviction after it came to light that the conviction may have been based on faulty evidence produced by the Detroit crime lab. The lab was closed in 2008 after a state audit found widespread problems.

After 21 years, 12 days behind bars for murder, Detroit man walks free

By Feb 1, 2017
Lamarr Monson and his mother, Delores, just after his release from jail.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

A Detroit man convicted of murder more than 20 years ago walked free on Wednesday.

A Wayne County judge overturned Lamarr Monson’s conviction for killing a 12-year-old girl earlier this week.

That was after years of legal and investigative work unearthed new eyewitness testimony and fingerprint evidence pointing to another killer.

Monson confessed to killing Christina Brown. But he later insisted he was tricked into confessing by Detroit police, and fought for years to have his conviction overturned.