Coleman Young Jr. officially running against Duggan in Detroit mayoral primary

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan officially has a challenger in the city's mayoral race. And his name is familiar to many Detroit residents.

Coleman Young, Jr. officially announced he's running for mayor in the upcoming August primary.

The 34-year-old state senator is the son of former Detroit mayor Coleman A. Young. While sitting under a picture of his father, he said he's not running on his father's name.

“I have ten-year record of fighting for the people, serving the people, of standing up sometimes with people, sometimes all by myself. But I have a record of doing what's right for them,” Young said.

Young said his campaign will focus on decreasing crime and increasing jobs for people who live in the city.

“I think that if we put people back to work, we will be able to reduce crime, because if you've got a job, you're less likely to be able to go out there and rob someone,” he said.

Young also made it a point to mention that Duggan isn’t “on the right track,” as some of the current mayor's supporters may believe.

“How can you be on the right track when 40% of the city is living in poverty? We’re talking about almost half of the city,” Young said.

While calling out Duggan’s questionable track record with supporting legislation that hasn’t been great for the city, Young claims to always have Detroit’s best interest in mind.

“The main difference I see between the current mayor and myself is that I want to be a government for the people and by the people,” he said.

