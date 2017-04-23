WUOMFM

Community mental health groups worry about privatization

By 37 minutes ago
  • Governor Rick Snyder wants the $2.4 billion dollar in mental health Medicaid money to be turned over to private insurance companies to manage.
    A Health Blog / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Community mental health groups fear that their funding and management could be transferred to private insurers.

The state House and Senate subcommittees on Health and Human Services passed their budget plans for the department this past week. Mental health groups say the Senate subcommittee's plan intends to privatize by 2020.

Similarly, Gov. Rick Snyder last year called for moving the $2.5 billion of community mental health money and management to private insurers. The House's proposal did not call for moving the money or management to private insurers.

Advocates are voicing concerns that some health plans are for-profit or don't have as much experience in dealing with people with special needs or behavioral problems.

The budgets are expected to move on to their respective chambers in the coming weeks. 

Tags: 
mental health
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
budget

Related Content

Legislative leaders to show where they stand on future of mental health services this week

By Apr 17, 2017
Michigan state Capitol building
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

This is a big week for the future of mental health care in Michigan.

All the complexities aside, which have been covered at length on Stateside over the last year, essentially it comes down to one question: Should the mental health services remain in the control of public entities like Community Mental Health centers, or should private insurance companies take the lead?

Training imams, other faith-based leaders to spot first signs of mental illness

By Apr 13, 2017
A woman in a dark room
https://www.flickr.com/photos/alachuacounty/12178605035/

 

 

When mental illness strikes a loved one, the first person many families turn to is often a faith-based leader: a priest, a minister, a rabbi, or an imam.

The Ninth Annual Muslim Mental Health Conference aims to help clergy do a better job of helping members of their congregation who are suffering from mental illness.

The conference will run April 13-14th at the Michigan State University Department of Psychiatry.

Woman with mental illness weighs in on future of behavioral health services

By Apr 5, 2017
Thanks to the Community Mental Health Authority in Lansing, Jerri Nicole Wright is 26 years sober and is on the "road to recovery".
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio

The future of mental health in the state of Michigan is at a crossroads. Governor Rick Snyder has $2.4 billion in mental health care funding to spend. Lawmakers and advocates on both sides of the health care debate are trying to determine who should manage that money.

Jerri Nicole Wright is a Lansing resident and longtime consumer of state mental health service. She joined Stateside to talk about her journey through Michigan's mental health care system.

Insurance plans make case for leading mental health care reform

By Mar 17, 2017
Governor Rick Snyder wants the $2.4 billion dollar in mental health Medicaid money to be turned over to private insurance companies to manage.
A Health Blog / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Governor Rick Snyder wants the $2.4 billion in mental health Medicaid money to be turned over to private insurance companies to manage.

He believes that Medicaid funds will be better spent and more people with behavioral issues and mental illnesses will be better served. Mental health would be integrated with physical health under the HMOs.

Many mental health advocates and patients don’t like the idea.