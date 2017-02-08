WUOMFM

Consultant may recommend simple response to lead level spikes in Flint

By 49 minutes ago
  • A 'whole house' flush may help remove lead particulates in some Flint homes
    A 'whole house' flush may help remove lead particulates in some Flint homes
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Despite efforts to reduce lead levels in Flint’s tap water, some homes continue to test with levels far above the federal action level.  

But a consultant may soon recommend a simple response.

Cornwell Engineering Group is studying the problem of corrosion control in Flint’s water system.  A lack of proper corrosion controls created the city’s water crisis. Improperly treated Flint River water damaged city pipes, which leached lead into the tap water. More than a year after the city’s water system was switched back to Detroit, water lead levels remain high.

Among the possible responses being considered by the consultant is recommending ‘whole house flushing’ of homes that test especially high for lead in their tap water.

The idea is to flush water through the pipes to remove lead particulates.   

Bryce Feighner is with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.  He’s not surprised some homes continue to post very high lead levels.

“They will occur because particulates still happen because of construction and other things going on in the system,” says Feighner. 

This wouldn’t be the first time this approach has been tried.  A city wide flushing program was tried last year. Overall, tests show lead levels declining in Flint’s drinking water. But tests continue to show sharp spikes in some homes.

The consultant’s final report, which could address a wide range of issues, is expected in another month

Tags: 
Cornwell Engineering Group
Flint water crisis
lead levels
Flint

Related Content

Report: Cost of upgrading Flint's water plant rises to $108M

By Feb 7, 2017
The Flint Water Treatment Plant.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

FLINT, Mich. - A consultant says the cost of upgrading Flint's water treatment plant is estimated at $108 million, up slightly from an earlier estimate.

The Flint Journal says the recent report by engineering and construction company, CDM Smith, includes $37 million for the construction of two, 21-million gallon water storage tanks and more than $34 million for pump and transfer station upgrades.

A December draft report put the cost at $105 million.

Federal judge dismisses Flint water crisis lawsuit; attorney calls it "a minor setback"

By Feb 2, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Today, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit related to the Flint water crisis. 

The suit named Governor Rick Snyder, Flint’s former emergency managers, other state and local officials, as well as the state of Michigan and the city of Flint. Specific monetary damages were not included.

The lawsuit sought damages under federal civil rights law. However, U.S. District Judge John Corbett O’Meara ruled that the Safe Drinking Water Act superseded that law in the case of Flint’s lead-tainted tap water.