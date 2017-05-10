County Clerk agrees to move offices after Macomb County sues her

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger has agreed to let a move of some of her departments take place -- but only after she was sued by the county.

Spranger has been butting heads with Macomb County officials and getting into trouble ever since she took office in January.

The former anti-government activist lost access to her county-owned computer for weeks, after she was caught letting friends, who were not county employees, use it.

She fired the two employees who blew the whistle on that and other ethics slips, and now she and Macomb County are being sued by the former employees.

Union employees have filed grievances against her for harassment, bullying and other behavior creating a hostile workplace. Those grievances were upheld by Macomb County Human Resources, according to AFSCME Local 411 President Donna Cangemi.

http://michiganradio.org/post/macomb-countys-new-clerk-cant-stay-out-trouble

In the latest imbroglio, Macomb County sued her after she blocked an in-progress move of vital records and Register of Deeds to a new building.

Spranger has now agreed to cooperate with the move after working out some of the details with the county's deputy chief executive.

The move is scheduled to begin Friday, May 12th, with the Register of Deeds office opening in its new location the following Monday.