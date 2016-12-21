WUOMFM

Court: Medical marijuana law trumps law on transporting pot

By 18 hours ago
  • Marijuana plant.
    Marijuana plant.
    user Coleen Whitfield / flickr

ST. JOHNS, Mich. - The Michigan appeals court says the state's medical marijuana law protects people who are accused of illegally transporting pot.

In a 2-1 decision, the court threw out the misdemeanor conviction of a man in Clinton County, north of Lansing.

Callen Latz is a registered medical marijuana user. But he was charged in 2014 with violating a law that requires pot to be stored in a case in the trunk of a vehicle or in a spot that's not easily accessible.

The marijuana transportation law was signed in 2012, four years after voters approved medical marijuana for certain illnesses. The appeals court says the transportation law doesn't fit because it puts additional requirements on compliant medical marijuana users.

The court says that conflict can't stand. The decision was released Wednesday.

Tags: 
medical marijuana

Related Content

New laws, taking effect Tuesday, will regulate Michigan's medical marijuana industry

By Dec 19, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

New state laws take effect Tuesday that will regulate Michigan’s medical marijuana industry.

The three laws taking effect will legalize medical marijuana dispensaries, regulate growing and processing facilities and extend legal protections to registered patients who prefer to use non-smokable forms of the drug, including edibles and oils.

It’s the first major update to Michigan’s medical marijuana laws since voters approved legalizing pot for medicinal purposes in 2008. 

Medical marijuana patient suing Spectrum Health for releasing medical records to employer

By Nov 24, 2016
Medical Marijuana
Dank Depot / Creative Commons http://tinyurl.com/oall5zn

Lawyers for Spectrum Health are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit by a patient who alleges the company told her employer she was a medical marijuana patient.

In court documents, Lisa Richlich’s lawyer alleges her Spectrum Health doctor was negligent and invaded his client’s privacy when the doctor sent medical information to Richlich’s employer.

Richlich was to have neck surgery in the spring of 2015. She asked her doctor to send information to her employer, auto-supplier Gentex, about the surgery so that she could get time off under the Family Medical Leave Act.

Lansing may require some marijuana growers to register with the city

By Nov 10, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Medical marijuana growers in Lansing may soon have to register with city, if they use an “excessive” amount of electricity.

Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero is proposing an ordinance to require people who continuously use 5000 kilowatts of electricity to register with the city.   

“We have seen a number of cases where the growing equipment used to cultivate medical marijuana overloads the electrical circuits in the home,” says Bernero. “This, of course, creates a fire hazard.”