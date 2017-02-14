WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Craft beer boom reignites Michigan’s hops industry

By 1 hour ago
  • Thanks to the rise in popularity of craft beer in Michigan, the state now ranks fourth in the nation in hops production.
    Thanks to the rise in popularity of craft beer in Michigan, the state now ranks fourth in the nation in hops production.
    Rob Sirrine / Michigan State University

As Michigan's brewing industry continues to grow and flourish, we're seeing a big jump in growing hops in our state.

Consider this: Prior to 2008, Michigan hadn't had a commercial hops-growing operation for more than a century. Now, we're fourth in the nation.

Rob Sirrine, a senior extension educator at Michigan State University, joined Stateside to talk about the revival of Michigan's hops industry.

How are hops used in brewing?

"There's two different types of hops and dual-purpose hops," Sirrine said. "Hops are used in brewing for their bittering aspect and then also for their aroma. And then you have dual purpose-hops that do a little bit of both."

Hops have been grown in Michigan as far back as the mid-1800s, but the industry died out. Over the last decade, it's seen a big revival.

"The whole craft beer movement has really kicked off the supply side, raw materials side, which has been a boon to Michigan growers as they have invested in that industry," Sirrine said.

Listen to the full interview above to hear about the history of hops in this country, and learn what it takes to put together a hops growing operation in Michigan.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Michigan craft beer
craft beer
beer
hops
Michigan agriculture

Related Content

Cheers! A "sawbuck" cocktail for the beer tax

By Sep 30, 2016
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

“I was listening to Michigan Radio and I heard about this beer tax being debated,” Tammy Coxen of Tammy’s Tastings said as she poured rye into a stainless steel mixing cup for a cocktail. “That tax has a little bit to do with the cocktail I chose today,” Coxen said.

It’s called the sawbuck, which is an antiquated term for a ten dollar bill. If the bill passes, ten dollars would not quite cover the increased tax on a keg of beer.

Founders Brewing CEO: “Paradigm shift” in beer taste will keep craft beer movement strong

By Ryan Grimes May 20, 2016
The bar at Founders Brewing Company in Grand Rapids, MI
flickr user Bernt Rostad / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

We Michiganders are pretty spoiled when it comes to our wide variety of beers. 

And we have Founders Brewing Co. to thank for so, so many of those beloved brews. 

When it comes to beer, a good name goes a long way

By Jul 6, 2015
Short's Brewing Company is based in Bellaire, Michigan

The craft beer industry in the U.S. is on the rise. According to the Brewers Association, craft beer sales in the states grew 17.6% in 2014, and the number of craft breweries in Michigan has increased 51% since 2011.

With so many people jumping into the game, how’s a beer supposed to stand out?

Giving back with a buzz: Non-profit pushes for change, one beer at a time

By Feb 6, 2017
The Feelgood Tap raises money for various charities and non-profits one craft beer at a time.
Steph Harding / MittenBrew

"Creating change one glass at a time."

That's the idea behind the Feelgood Tap. You sit down at a bar, restaurant or brewery, order a beer that's marked the "Feelgood special," and part of what you spend goes to a designated non-profit.

Nonprofit helping Michigan women break into the craft alcohol industry

By Ryan Grimes Feb 12, 2016
Fermenta is a nonprofit group that helps women learn about and break into the brewing industry
Pauline Knighton

It’s a bit of an understatement to say that the brewing and distilling industries have seen some growth in Michigan. You really don’t have to go far to find a microbrewer or distiller that’s producing some really fine ales or spirits.

Brewing has for some time been a craft mostly dominated by males, but a new group in Michigan is starting to change that.

Why we need to stop thinking beer is just for men

By Jan 10, 2017
Ginger Johnson, the founder of Women Enjoying Beer, and the author of the book "How to Market Beer to Women: Don't Sell Me A Pink Hammer"
Courtesy of Ginger Johnson

(Support trusted journalism like this in Michigan. Give what you can here.)

Do women drink beer? It's a dumb question to be sure, but watching any random assortment of beer commercials, one might start to wonder. After all, the vast majority of beer marketing revolves around men: men watching football, men laughing at jokes, men saying "whassup."

To Ginger Johnson, the founder of Women Enjoying Beer, and the author of the book How to Market Beer to Women: Don't Sell Me A Pink Hammerthe tendency of beer marketing to ignore women is not only insulting. It's also a bad business strategy.