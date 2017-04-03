WUOMFM
Related Programs: 
Stateside
The Next Idea

Currency innovations like bitcoin could render bank deregulation moot

By 1 hour ago
  • While our largest financial institutions are lobbying to recover the freedoms they enjoyed before they destroyed the economy, entrepreneurs are innovating their way around them, creating a financial future that will make banks more and more irrelevant.
    While our largest financial institutions are lobbying to recover the freedoms they enjoyed before they destroyed the economy, entrepreneurs are innovating their way around them, creating a financial future that will make banks more and more irrelevant.
    Dan Nelson / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Next Idea

A few years before the Great Recession, I was an advisor to the Federal Reserve Bank. I provided some limited advice on how to stimulate growth through innovation. It was too little, too late. Many financial experts far more capable than myself tried to help prevent the imminent collapse. But the politicians were sure they knew more about our economic system than the experts. Hindsight proves they knew very little and it was the everyday American who suffered from their ignorance and arrogance.

So here we are again. Less than a decade away from our brush with economic Armageddon, we are deregulating the financial industry. We don’t need the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act because the same financial institutions that were too big to fail (but required trillions of dollars to bail out) will apparently regulate and police themselves. It’s like returning to the honor system when half of the class was caught cheating and still failed the exam.

So here we are again. Less than a decade away from our brush with economic Armageddon, we are deregulating the financial industry.

On top of that, the big investment banks have now invented something called spread networks. Author Michael Lewis brought these to light via his bestseller, Flash Boys. Basically, these networks give big banks an advantage by executing trades faster than everyone else, allowing them to buy lower and sell higher than the average Joe. While these spread networks game the system that the banks themselves created, the bigger problem is that they trip trading algorithms in other financial institutions. Forget irrational exuberance – this is artificial exuberance. These systems are not responding to market dynamics. They are creating them.

Ironically, investment banking itself was created from the outside-in. In the eighteenth century, inherited property was the only pathway to wealth. Mayer Amschel Rothschild, a Jew from Frankfurt, helped create many of the financial innovations we still recognize today: global banking, bond markets, foreign exchange and arbitrage. Rothschild, who endured pogroms and daily doses of anti-Semitism, developed imaginative ways to infiltrate a system designed to keep people like him out. Today, the biggest innovations in finance are largely happening outside of the financial community, as well. Digital cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, are emerging as viable financial alternatives. They’re basically managed via a continuously growing distributed database called a block chain. All users have a record of all transactions all the time, which means no hidden fees, accounting errors or hacked accounts. In other words: No bank needed.

While our largest financial institutions are lobbying to recover the freedoms they enjoyed before they destroyed the economy a decade ago, entrepreneurs are innovating their way around them, creating a financial future that will make banks more and more irrelevant.

Innovations like Bitcoin can disrupt more than just financial institutions. They can move independently of borders and the laws that govern nations. They can be used for illicit purposes without detection. Most importantly, since the government has no line of sight, collecting tax on these transactions is almost impossible.

Increasingly, digital innovations are being used to bypass ATM fees, deflect overage charges, and switch credit card debt to lower cost alternatives. They provide lending networks that are an affordable substitute to predatory payday loans, as well as algorithms that predict the credit worthiness of people with no credit history. And these are just the beginning. In the near future, artificial intelligence software, along with open and pervasive internet access, will make it easier to disintermediate the big banks. The ability to connect lenders with borrowers, manage complex corporate transactions like mergers, and invest capital productively will no longer be the monopoly of the banks.

While our largest financial institutions are lobbying to recover the freedoms they enjoyed before they destroyed the economy a decade ago, entrepreneurs are innovating their way around them, creating a financial future that will make banks more and more irrelevant. Which makes one wonder if someday, we’ll hear the phrase “Too Slow to Fail.”

Jeff DeGraff is a clinical professor of business administration at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business
 

The Next Idea is Michigan Radio’s project devoted to new innovations and ideas that will change our state.

Join the conversation on Twitter or Facebook, or let us know your Next Idea here.

(Subscribe to The Next Idea podcast on iTunes, or with this RSS link.)

Tags: 
The Next Idea
Jeff DeGraff

Related Content

If done the right way, raising beef could be good for the environment

By Mar 31, 2017
Cattle grazing in a field.
F Delventhal / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

The Next Idea

Everyone from author Michael Pollan to climate change experts have suggested raising cattle for beef is hard on the environment.

The amount of resources that go into producing a pound of beef are a lot greater than what it takes to produce a pound of chicken, for instance. Plus, in some cases, transporting beef further adds to its carbon footprint.

Maybe we should build a wall to keep our talented people in

By Mar 27, 2017
Tomas Castelazo / Wikimedia Commons

The Next Idea

A recent headline in the Financial Times read, “Vancouver seizes chance to lure Silicon Valley tech talent.” The mayor of Vancouver confirms that inquiries from U.S. tech companies have risen sharply in recent months.

It’s no secret that Cisco Systems, Samsung and SAP have recently established a presence north of the border, but now it appears that Apple, Microsoft, Google and Facebook are all also considering their options. If this tire-kicking becomes a trend, it will compromise America’s ability to remain a global leader in technology.

Start-up incubator, pizza shop to bring vacant Detroit school back to life

By Mar 23, 2017
Courtesy of Chris Lambert

The Next Idea

 

As goes a school, so goes the neighborhood.

 

That’s the idea behind a new project by the group Life Remodeled, said founder and CEO Chris Lambert. Life Remodeled is a non-profit organization that invests about $5 million in a Detroit neighborhood project every year. This year’s project: turn the former Durfee Elementary and Middle School into a “community innovation center.”

What economies across the state can learn from West Michigan’s success

By Mar 9, 2017
Courtesy of Tim Mroz

The Next Idea

West Michigan is one of the most economically healthy regions in our state. It’s been cited as the fifth fastest-growing city in the country.

By digging into what’s made West Michigan such a good place for businesses to take root and grow, other communities might find something to learn.

Employment for all Americans is ideal. Protectionist trade policies are not the way to do it.

By Mar 6, 2017
Gage Skidmore / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

The Next Idea

You may have missed it, but last summer Walmart got into some hot water with the Federal Trade Commission for its"Made in the U.S.A.” campaign. According the FTC, for a company to make that claim, all of a product’s components must be manufactured and assembled in the United States.

In a globally integrated supply chain, how do you determine if something is “made” in a country?

When it comes to health care reform, innovation will matter more than politics

By Feb 23, 2017
STEVE CARMODY / Michigan Radio

The Next Idea

With all the talk of reforming health care, what if we are missing the bigger picture?

What if all this emotional debate about whether to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, was a waste of time?

Americans now see the truth as relative. What comes next?

By Feb 16, 2017
fhwrdh / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

The Next Idea

Thirty years ago, University of Chicago Professor Allan Bloom published The Closing of the American Mind. The book deconstructed higher education’s failure to prepare students with the knowledge necessary to lead enlightened lives. Bloom’s emphasis on reading the Great Books was met with adulation by conservatives, who viewed it as a declaration of traditional values, and with condemnation by progressives who thought the work was a perpetuation of social class inequities.

What’s coming next in 2017? Hint: It’s not autonomous vehicles

By Jeff DeGraff Jan 12, 2017
Jeff DeGraff of the University of Michigan Ross School of Business
University of Michigan Ross School of Business

The Next Idea