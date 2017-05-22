WUOMFM

Cyber attack cost Ingham County $86,000 and could cost $2M to prevent in future

By 44 minutes ago
  • person using a computer
    Christopher Schirner / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

An Ingham County official is suggesting actions that could cost nearly $2 million to strengthen the county's cybersecurity following a computer network attack last month.

County chief information officer Deb Fett says in a memo that county government needs to anticipate various scenarios that could compromise its computer network and data. The Lansing State Journal reports the late April attack cost the county about $86,000 to pay employees and consultants to check about 1,600 workstations.

Officials determined the malware had tried to obtain banking information.

Fett's suggestions include an estimated $1.25 million for implementing a redesign of the county's computer network.

County Controller/Administrator Tim Dolehanty says investigators haven't revealed the source of the attack.

Tags: 
cyber attack
cyber security
Ingham County

Related Content

Data security problem could affect nearly 2 million workers

By Catherine Shaffer Feb 3, 2017
perriscope / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/

As many as 1.87 million Michigan workers may have had their personal information exposed through a newly discovered security vulnerability in the computer system used by the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

The information release affects workers whose paychecks are processed by a third-party payroll vendor. A software update installed in October 2016 included a vulnerability that allowed those vendors to access social security numbers and names of people that they were not authorized to view. 

State wants rules to toughen Michigan utilities' cybersecurity

By Nov 27, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan regulators have directed their staff to develop rules designed to toughen utilities' defenses against cyberattacks.

  Michigan Public Service Commission Chairwoman Sally Talberg says natural gas and electric providers face attempted intrusions into their computer system on an almost daily basis. She says federal and state governments need to work with utilities to create programs to deal with security issues.

Michigan businesses subjected to cyber attacks in 2016

By Dec 30, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The threat of hackers grew in 2016 for many Michigan businesses.

So-called "ransom-ware" attacks also became more common. 

In one example, the Lansing Board of Water & Light paid a $25,000 ransom after a hacker got into the utility’s internal communications system. 

Zara Smith is with the Michigan Small Business Development Center.  

Her group has been changing its approach as the cyber threats have grown and evolved.

“So that again we can reach as many as possible businesses and help them not be the next victim,” says Smith. 