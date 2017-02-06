WUOMFM
Related Program: 
It's Just Politics

Dems preparing a lawsuit over ‘rigged’ redistricting system in Michigan

By & 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
It's Just Politics

A legal battle over redistricting in Michigan could soon be underway.

Letters are being sent to some 60 attorneys, legislators and ex-legislators, staffers and ex-staffers, Governor Rick Snyder, and many others, telling them: Anything you have related to the 2011 redistricting process, you better keep it. We’re talking drafts of maps, emails, instructions, and confidential analysis.

This is in anticipation of a lawsuit on behalf of Democratic voters in Michigan to challenge Congressional and Legislative district lines. The lawsuit will argue that the maps we have right now are an unconstitutional violation of First Amendment rights.

“They are rigged in favor of Republican candidates at both the legislative and congressional levels,” former Michigan Democratic Party chair Mark Brewer told It’s Just Politics.

It's Just Politics with Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta

Brewer, a lawyer, is preparing the lawsuit. “Democrats consistently take a majority or a near-majority of the votes in those bodies, but do not take a majority or a near-majority of the seats.” This has been an argument that Democrats in Michigan have been making for awhile.

Precedent

In Wisconsin, Democrats making that same argument recently prevailed. A federal judge said that state’s Republican governor and Legislature went too far with a redistricting plan that favored the GOP.

Redistricting happens every 10 years to ensure there’s an equal number of voters in every district. It’s where cartography becomes an exercise of raw political power.

In Michigan, the Legislature draws new district lines to reflect population changes following the U.S. Census. Federal law requires the districts to ensure representation and voting rights for racial minorities.

This Wisconsin decision is the first time a court has held redistricting plans must also reflect political party loyalties. In Michigan, that could amount to a full-on assault on Republican hegemony in Lansing. Governor Snyder and Republicans have controlled the state Capitol since 2011. In fact, one of Snyder’s earliest acts as governor was to approve the new district maps.

A legal fight

Michigan Democrats are already looking at a ballot drive to try to change the redistricting rules in time for the next round following the 2020 census. One idea is to give the job to a bipartisan or nonpartisan redistricting commission.

But if former Chair Brewer has his way, Democrats won’t have to wait for the new decade. He’d like to get a court order for a legislative re-do before the next elections in 2018.

That could be a game-changer.

But, this legal battle is still in the nascent stages. There’s not even a lawsuit in Michigan yet. Just a letter that says one is on the way.  

And Wisconsin Republicans are appealing the decision to the US Supreme Court. Which means the confirmation fight over President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, could have a clear and present impact on politics in Michigan.

We could see a court battle or a ballot battle - and the stakes are high because redistricting is when politicians get to choose their voters before it’s the other way around.

Tags: 
It's Just Politics
redistricting
gerrymandering
U.S. Census

Related Content

Does Governor Snyder approve of President Trump's ban on Muslims?

By & Jan 30, 2017

Thousands of protesters gathered yesterday at Detroit Metro Airport and in Dearborn, Hamtramck, Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor to demonstrate against President Donald Trump’s ban on immigrants from seven majority Muslim countries.

(Support trusted journalism like this in Michigan. Give what you can here.)

Can Michigan make it to 10 million people?

By & Jan 23, 2017

“Our goal should be, we can reach 10 million people again.”

That was Governor Snyder’s goal delivered at his 2017 State of the State speech Tuesday night.

Once mighty Michigan Congressional delegation looks to rebuild influence in D.C.

By & Jan 16, 2017

We used to be a pretty big deal in Congress but, now, Michigan’s House delegation is in a re-building season.

A new session of Congress has been sworn in in D.C. and for the first time in generations none of our Michigan Representatives are committee chairs.

(Support trusted journalism like this in Michigan. Give what you can here.)

Whitmer "first" to jump into Michigan's 2018 race for Governor

By & Jan 9, 2017

The new president, Congress and state Legislature still haven’t been sworn in but Campaign 2018 is already underway.

Former state Senator Gretchen Whitmer is the “first” candidate to launch a 2018 campaign for governor of Michigan. Whitmer is a Democrat who spent more than a dozen years in the state Legislature before being term-limited out in 2014.

A look at priorities for Gov. Snyder’s final 2 years in office

By Jan 2, 2017
Michigan State Capitol
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

It is now a new year. With the State House and Senate adjourned until Jan. 11, it's time to get our bearings on what’s likely to be bubbling away on Lansing’s front burner this year.

Michigan Radio’s It’s Just Politics team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta joined Stateside to discuss.