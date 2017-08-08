WUOMFM

Detained Ann Arbor dad formally requests immigration officials release him

By 1 hour ago
  • attorney and sons talking
    Attorney Shanta Driver talks with one of the sons of Jose Luis Sanchez Ronquillo before filing a formal request for ICE to release Sanchez-Ronquillo. Jose Luis (left) is named after his father and is 14.
    Tyler Scott / Michigan Radio

Ann Arbor resident and Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee Jose Luis Sanchez-Ronquillo is hoping to be released while the Board of Immigration Appeals considers whether to reopen his immigration case.

Supporters and family members of Sanchez-Ronquillo rallied outside of the ICE field office in Detroit on Tuesday as his attorney submitted a request for his release.

Shanta Driver is the attorney representing Sanchez-Ronquillo. She says the Board of Immigration Appeals is faced with a significant backlog of cases, meaning it could be years before there’s any decision in her client's case. That's before even considering the possibility of a lengthy appeals process.

“[We’re asking ICE to] let this man go, let him go on with his life while the legal process is proceeding in its ordinary, slow way,” Driver said.

Sanchez-Ronquillo illegally entered the United States more than 20 years ago. He has lived in Ann Arbor with his family for most of his time here and is a father to two sons. Sanchez-Ronquillo has been detained by ICE since April.

His youngest son, 11-year-old Charlie, says he’s only been able to speak to his dad on the phone since Sanchez-Ronquillo was detained.

“It’s been hard without him,” Charlie Sanchez-Ronquillo said. “My dad is really nice. He’s funny, and I just miss playing with him.”

People being detained by ICE for longer than a specified removal period can request to be released. In an email, ICE spokesperson Khaalid Walls that ICE reviews each such request on a case-by-case basis.

Read the ICE policy on continuing to hold detainees beyond the period of removal and the criteria for a detainee's release here.

Driver says there’s no clear timeline for when ICE has to respond to the request, but she hopes to hear something within a month. 

Tags: 
immigration
us immigration and customs enforcement
deportation
Ann Arbor

Related Content

It's a federal agency. It can arrest people in your town. It won't say who it has in custody.

By Jul 19, 2017
Immigration and Customs Enforcement - or ICE - agents
U.S. Air Force / Creative Commons

In official statements, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the people it arrests are criminals who pose a threat to the safety of our local communities.

But when the public asks for more details on those arrests – who has been targeted and why – answers are hard to come by.

Ypsilanti man detained by ICE expected to be released on bond

By Jul 28, 2017
Jose Valle-Rodriguez and his two-year-old son.
C/O Karina Valle

An Ypsilanti man won't have to sit in jail while he waits to fight deportation.

At a hearing Thursday, a judge set a $5,000 bond for Jose Valle-Rodriguez, after determining he isn't a flight risk or a threat to national security. He’s expected to be released today, after his family posts bond.

His lawyer, Brad Thomson, says Valle-Rodriguez has filed an asylum petition and will also file a marriage petition once his wife Karina becomes a naturalized citizen.

Some moving voices from Detroit as Chaldean Christians face deportation

By Brajesh Upadhyay Jul 24, 2017
Immigration and Customs Enforcement - or ICE - agents
U.S. Air Force / Creative Commons

Today, more than 100 Iraqi Christians facing deportation from the United States could discover their fate.

The Iraqis were detained for visa violations – including past criminal convictions – which had been ignored for years, after they were caught up in a crackdown ordered by the current administration.

Their families say they feel betrayed by a president they'd largely supported in last year's election, and who they'd seen as a defender of Christians.