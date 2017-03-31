Detroit Medical Center makes changes to address surgical tool issues

Officials say the Detroit Medical Center has spent $1.2 million since September to correct problems with dirty surgical instruments and has put multiple systems in place to ensure patient safety.

The Detroit News reports that the update follows recent revelations that a third hospital in the health system - Children's Hospital of Michigan - failed a January inspection.

Surgeon-in-Chief Joseph Lelli Jr. says he wants to reassure parents that their children are safe at the hospital.

The hospital was ordered to submit a plan of correction and pass an unannounced inspection by May 23. Hospital officials say the facility had already fixed most of the problems that were identified.

DMC has admitted unclean surgical tools had sometimes forced doctors to delay procedures. The newspaper reported the problems in August.