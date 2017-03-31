WUOMFM

Detroit Medical Center makes changes to address surgical tool issues

By 21 minutes ago
  • Stanford EdTech / Flickr, http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Officials say the Detroit Medical Center has spent $1.2 million since September to correct problems with dirty surgical instruments and has put multiple systems in place to ensure patient safety.

The Detroit News reports that the update follows recent revelations that a third hospital in the health system - Children's Hospital of Michigan - failed a January inspection.

Surgeon-in-Chief Joseph Lelli Jr. says he wants to reassure parents that their children are safe at the hospital.

The hospital was ordered to submit a plan of correction and pass an unannounced inspection by May 23. Hospital officials say the facility had already fixed most of the problems that were identified.

DMC has admitted unclean surgical tools had sometimes forced doctors to delay procedures. The newspaper reported the problems in August.

Tags: 
Detroit Medical Center
hospitals

Related Content

Detroit Medical Center moves forward with sterilization plan

By Oct 12, 2016
Surgical instruments.
Windell Oskay / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

DETROIT - Detroit Medical Center says the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has approved its plan to address problems with its sterilization of surgical instruments. The medical center announced Tuesday the plan includes the formation of a surgical improvement council and task force to oversee instrument sterilization. It says the plan also addresses better policies and procedures for cleaning, processing and sterilization of instruments and enhanced training and monitoring.

State launches investigation of dirty instruments at DMC

By & Catherine Shaffer Aug 26, 2016
surgical instrument tray
wikimedia / creative commons

Michigan's Bureau of Community and Health Systems has launched an investigation into dirty, broken, and missing instruments at Detroit Medical Center hospitals.

The investigation was prompted by a report in the Detroit News showing a pattern of improper cleaning and sterilization at DMC facilities,  putting patients at risk for over eleven years.