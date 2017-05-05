WUOMFM

Detroit moves ahead on plans to equip police with stun guns

  • Under legislation being considered in the Michigan legislature, individuals licensed to carry handguns could also carry a stun gun.
The Detroit Police Department is moving forward on plans to equip officers with stun guns following years of debate on the issue.

WDIV-TV reports the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners on Thursday gave the OK to a proposal by police Chief James Craig to use stun guns. Craig says they're a tool for officers that can help save lives, since they offer an alternative to an officer using a gun.

WXYZ-TV says the public has been encouraged to weigh in on the issue, including a public hearing last year. Critics note that stun guns still can be deadly.

Previous efforts dating back to the early 2000s to make stun guns available to Detroit officers didn't gain traction. Many other departments use stun guns.

stun gun
Detroit Police Department

