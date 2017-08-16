WUOMFM

Detroit program to offer pregnant women free Lyft rides to doctor appointments

By 1 minute ago
  • Detroit hopes to lower its infant mortality rate and prevent premature births.
    Detroit hopes to lower its infant mortality rate and prevent premature births.
    Donnie Ray Jones / flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Detroit is trying to do more to prevent premature births and infant deaths. The city outlined the new plan Wednesday.

Detroit’s infant mortality rate dropped 9% from 2010 to 2015. But it’s still twice as high as Michigan’s rate as whole. Only Muskegon, Pontiac, Saginaw, Eastpointe and Highland Park are higher, according to a report released earlier this month.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says a program that connects expectant moms with resources that are already available, especially prenatal care, is making “a significant difference.” Now the city is expanding that program and through a new partnership, is starting a new one that will offer free Lyft rides to get women to those doctor appointments.

“This partnership is an important step in making sure every mother has the resources and medical care they need to have a healthy baby,” Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, executive director of the Detroit Health Department said in a written statement.

They’re also recruiting volunteers to mentor pregnant women up to, during and after the birth of their babies to improve health outcomes.

“Having a social support system and resources is so important to having a healthy baby,” Khaldun said. The mentoring program recently received a $2 million grant for training volunteers, community outreach, and professional development.

Tags: 
Detroit
Joneigh Khaldun
detroit health department
infant mortality
prenatal care

Related Content

Report: overall infant mortality rate is down, but Michigan still has problems to address

By Aug 9, 2017
Sono Tamaki / Creative Commons

The overall infant mortality rate fell in Michigan over the last three years, but many trends remain troubling, especially when it comes to the health of minority babies and mothers.

As a part of the Kids Count in Michigan project, the Michigan League of Public Policy published its annual Right Start: Maternal and Child Health Report Wednesday, and found that although the state’s infant mortality rate is down overall, there is a growing gap in the health of white and minority babies.

Detroit’s new top doc to focus on curbing lead poisoning, infant mortality

By May 2, 2017
Courtesy of the Detroit Health Department

Lead poisoning and infant mortality are two of the biggest problems facing Michigan.

Roughly seven babies out of every thousand born in Michigan do not live to their first birthday. 

Disturbing statistics about infant mortality reflect Michigan's health disparities

By May 14, 2013
user: sbat65 / Flickr

Too many babies are dying in Michigan. 

That’s not speculation – that’s based on some disturbing statistics. And even now, in 2013, those statistics say that a baby’s chance of living past his or her first birthday can largely depend on the color of the baby’s skin. 

In Michigan, the infant mortality rate has been persistently higher than the national average.

More specifically, a baby born to a black mother is almost three times more likely to die before its first birthday than a baby born to a white mother. 

Michigan Radio's Dustin Dwyer reported in August about Michigan's infant mortality disparity for State of Opportunity:

Using a three-year moving average for Michigan’s mortality rate for African-American babies, we would be behind every advanced nation, tucked between countries like Malaysia and Syria. 