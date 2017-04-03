WUOMFM

Detroit school board a step closer to final superintendent pick

By 35 seconds ago
  • Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Detroit’s school board interviewed the district’s second and final superintendent candidate Monday evening.

Derrick Coleman is the current superintendent of River Rouge Community Schools. He’s a Detroit Public Schools alumni, and started his career as a teacher and administrator in the district.

He touted his success in a district that’s much small than Detroit’s, but has similar demographics.

He admits that at a glance, the districts have similarly poor “achievement profiles,” too. For example, in River Rouge, only 1.7% of students are considered “proficient” in all subjects on the state M-STEP test; in Detroit, that number is 4.1%.

But Coleman says that’s partly because River Rouge attracted hundreds of new students from nearby districts, including Detroit, in the past several years.

“But I can show you data that for one year of instruction, there’s been 1.6 years of growth, as a result of them being with us for a year or more,” Coleman said. He claimed a vast improvement in the River Rouge district’s financial situation, staff morale, and transportation services during his five years there.

Coleman said he would focus on providing wraparound services for Detroit students and their families, rather than create “reactive” school environments focused on security. His key to success with high-poverty student populations: “Create high expectations, provide support for them, and consistently reinforce that support and the expectations.”

Coleman also cited “changing dynamics driven by privatization” in public education, especially in Detroit. He said to retain and attract families in an environment of school choice, the district needs to admit that, and possibly experiment with more “hybrid models” like online learning.

“Families have a wealth of options. We find ourselves in an open marketplace,” Coleman said.

Despite his familiarity with the district, Coleman also promised to spend his initial days at the district’s helm “listening and learning” from current staff.

As he took questions from the board, some Detroit teachers protested outside. They are upset that Alycia Meriweather, the district’s interim superintendent, didn’t make the final cut in the search for a permanent replacement.

Many teachers say that after years of emergency managers running the district, Meriweather is a stabilizing force who’s popular with district staff and the community at-large.

Coleman says he understands why many feel that way, and will deal with it if he gets the job.

“For me it’s just open lines of communication,” he said. “We’re adults and we’re professional. I think they just need assurances from me that they’ll be treated fairly and they’ll be treated as professional, and eventually we’ll be able to move past it."

So far, the board hasn’t seem swayed by the pro-Meriweather voices. It’s expected to make its final selection early next week.

The two finalists are Coleman, and Duval County, Florida schools superintendent Nikolai Vitti. The board interviewed Vitti, a Michigan native, last week.

A third finalist, Milwaukee schools superintendent Orlando Ramos, dropped out of the running just as the board was about to start the final, public interview process.

Tags: 
detroit public schools community district
Detroit School Board

Related Content

Detroit schools superintendent search enters final phase, but not without controversy

By Mar 27, 2017
The Detroit Public Schools Community District is searching for its first permanent superintendent.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Finalists vying for the job of Detroit schools’ superintendent will start the public interview process this week, but some people think the best candidate isn’t in the running.

Choosing a new superintendent is the first major task for Detroit’s newly-elected school board, which just took power in January after years of state control. But the process has already become messy and controversial.

At Detroit meeting, hints of a possible softer approach to closing schools

By Feb 14, 2017
Flickr user Frank Juarez/Flickr / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

One of Governor Snyder’s key advisors says “there’s no way in the world” the state will close 38 “failing” schools this year.

That’s what Rich Baird told the crowd at a Detroit meeting about potential school closures Monday night.

The State School Reform Office has sent letters to parents at 38 schools across the state, warning they could be shut down because of persistently low test scores. 25 of those schools are in Detroit.

A year after crisis point, Detroit schools face different kind of turmoil

By Feb 13, 2017
The three high schools that make up the Osborn campus could all close at the end of this school year.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Lansing spent $617 million last year to keep the Detroit Public Schools alive. That solved the district’s massive debt problem, but it didn’t start to touch some of the district’s other chronic issues.

A year ago, Detroit schools were in genuine crisis. The district was cycling through state-appointed emergency managers, and faced the prospect of going bankrupt before the end of the school year.

And that was just some of the turmoil.