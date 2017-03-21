WUOMFM

Detroit school district still suing state over threatened school closures

  • DPSCD Superintendent Alycia Meriweather and district staff announce new schools programs in March 2016.
    Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is following through on its threat to sue the state School Reform Office, even after the state has largely backed off plans to close some of the state’s lowest-performing schools this year.

DPSCD had 16 schools on the SSRO’s “next level accountability” list, which also included eight schools in the state-run Education Achievement Authority. EAA schools will join DPSCD after the EAA winds down in June.

While those schools will apparently be spared for now, the board says it’s going ahead with the lawsuit to “clarify our relationship with the SSRO going forward.”

The lawsuit challenges the SSRO’s right to shut down the district’s “failing” schools on several grounds.

DPSCD contends that the SSRO “failed to publish a valid annual list of the lowest achieving 5% of schools in the state, as a precedent for closure.”

The state didn’t release such a list in 2014 or 2015, initially saying schools needed time to adjust to new standardized tests. It later backtracked on that position after Gov. Snyder moved the SSRO from the Michigan Department of Education to his own office.

DPSCD also claims the SSRO was “was given powers that are ill-defined, completely open-ended and, subject to arbitrary enforcement through a legislative act that may have been a constitutional violation.”

A third claim is unique to DPSCD’s situation. It argues that DPSCD technically became a new district after a state-led restructuring of the near-bankrupt Detroit Public Schools last summer.

“Schools must be on the closure list for three years” before the SSRO can shut them down, the district argues in its complaint. “The new district has not been in operation for three years, so its schools do not qualify for closure.”

“We firmly believe DPSCD is entitled to operate schools for at least three years without the threat of closure or other SRO intervention,” school board president Iris Taylor said in a written statement. “This issue must be resolved because our parents and children deserve stability. We do not want to be in this same space again next year. We cannot be expected to grow and improve if the threat of closure continuously looms over us.”

The district is already armed with an August memo from the Detroit law firm Miller Canfield, which takes the position that as a legally “new” district, DPSCD schools are entitled to a three-year reprieve.

Gov. Snyder initially embraced that position. But Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette issued his own opinion rejecting that argument.

The district is currently working with the Michigan Department of Education on possible turnaround plans for the 24 at-risk schools. The school board’s statement went out of its way “to make it clear that filing suit is not a rejection of MDE’s offer to enter into a partnership agreement.”

State officials have declined to comment on the pending lawsuit, which was filed in the Michigan Court of Claims Monday.

Detroit school district prepares to sue over threatened school closures

By Feb 8, 2017
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is prepared to sue the state if it moves ahead on its threat to shut down some low-performing schools.

The district’s school board approved the potential lawsuit at a meeting Wednesday night.

DPSCD has 16 schools that the State School Reform Office has named persistently low-performing, and at risk for closure after this school year.

But the district says the state shouldn’t shut those schools down. And it’s prepared to go to court to stop it.

District, community leaders busy crafting deals this month to keep schools open

By Mar 12, 2017
Jennifer Guerra / Michigan Radio

The heads of most of the 38 schools facing closure for low academic performance are drafting agreements that would allow the schools to stay open and collaborate with the state.

The state offered the agreements as a sort of olive branch after major backlash to the closure announcements in late January.

Lawsuit filed challenging state’s authority to close low-performing schools

By & Feb 23, 2017
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

Lawyers for Saginaw and Kalamazoo school districts say the state does not have the authority to close four of their low-performing schools.

The complaint was filed late Wednesday on behalf of the two school districts and more than a dozen parents. They argue the governor violated the state constitution when he signed an executive order in 2015 moving the School Reform Office into a department under his control, instead of the state superintendent and the education department.

The office is considering closing 38 schools.