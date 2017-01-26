WUOMFM

Detroit wants more residents to take advantage of Earned Income Tax Credit

By 2 hours ago
  • Detroit health department employee Mariah Allen says the EITC will be a
    Detroit health department employee Mariah Allen says the EITC will be a "great relief" for her family.
    Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Tens of thousands of Detroit households who qualify for the federal Earned Income Tax Credit don’t claim it, leaving tens of millions of dollars on the table.

Now, the city is expanding services to help eligible residents get that money.

The Earned Income Tax Credit helps lower-income working families, and it’s a substantial boost for many. The average EITC refund is $2400.

That’s why the city of Detroit wants to get the word out to everyone who qualifies. It could also help the city boost income tax collections, which are often evaded by city residents who work in the suburbs.

Even so, most of those residents would still benefit from claiming the EITC. A single head of household earning less than $18,200 a year would receive a $5752 refund.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says too many people are missing out on a lot of money. Sometimes, it’s money that could mean the difference between relative stability and living in poverty.

“Last year, 26,000 Detroiters left $80 million in Washington, D.C. in unclaimed refunds,” Duggan said.

“The earned income tax credit can put money directly in Detroiters’ pockets, and could even make the difference in their ability to stay in their home or pay their utility bills.”

The city is working with the IRS, and agencies including the United Way and the Accounting Aid Society, to offer more free tax-preparation assistance at sites across the city. The AAS is training 500 volunteers to help with that.

The city and agencies will also launch education and outreach campaigns encouraging people to file their taxes and claim the EITC.

Mariah Allen, a 25-year-old peer breastfeeding counselor with the Detroit Health Department, is expecting her third child. She says getting the credit will be a “great relief” for her.

“It helps me catch up on past bills. It helps me get ahead on other bills. This year it will aid on the purchasing of a new home,” Allen said. “It’s so important to get back what you earned, and what you worked hard for.”

Detroit residents looking for assistance and eligibility information can contact the United Way by calling 2-1-1, or visit the EITC page on the city of Detroit’s website.

Tags: 
earned income tax credit
working poor
Detroit

Related Content

Advocates for the poor: Restore Earned Income Tax Credit with tax windfall

By Jake Neher May 20, 2013
CedarBendDrive/flickr

A group that advocates for working poor families in Michigan says the state should use a recent tax windfall to restore low income tax credits. Last week, the state announced it expects to receive close to half-a-billion dollars more than originally thought this year.

Gilda Jacobs, with the Michigan League for Public Policy, says it makes sense to give some of that money back to low-income taxpayers.

“In part, one of the reasons that there are greater revenues is because the tax burden, the tax shift, was shifted back to low- and middle-income people and seniors,” she said.

She says working poor families have been negatively affected.

“And there is an opportunity through restoration, or partial restoration of the Earned Income Tax Credit to help make whole some of that tax increase,” said Jacobs.

Governor Rick Snyder and state lawmakers have scaled back the Earned Income Tax Credit in recent years. They say the same credit at the federal level does enough to help the state’s working poor.

Democrats in the state Legislature have introduced bills to at least partially restore the credit.

Gov. Snyder says the money from the tax windfall should go toward fixing roads.

What tax changes mean for Michigan's working class

By Mar 12, 2013
Photo courtesy of the Snyder administration

When Governor Snyder and Michigan legislature cut part of the Earned Income Tax, they argued that it was just a move that piggy-backed on the federal Earned Income Tax Credit. 

Michigan lawmakers cut the 20 percent rate of the federal credit to 6 percent of federal credit.

This meant that many poor, working-class families saw an increase in their taxes in addition to tax increases they felt from other legislative changes.

The state's advocates for the poor have called upon the legislature to restore the Earned Income Tax Credit to Michigan in order to ease the financial stress felt by poor families.

Michigan Radio's Lester Graham spoke with Gilda Jacobs, the President and CEO of the Michigan League for Public Policy. 

Listen to the audio above to hear the story.