WUOMFM
Related Program: 
It's Just Politics

The disappearing independent voter

By & 42 minutes ago

Are you persuadable? A persuadable voter, that is. The research says, probably not.

There’s new research by political scientists at Berkeley and Stanford that says voters in general election campaigns are largely unpersuaded by political ads. And a lot of political pros say this matches with their experience in recent years.

The theory is that voters, even ones who say they’re independent, are so locked into their partisan habits that they’re not going to switch sides.

Now, to be clear, we are talking here about November partisan elections. It appears advertising, flyers, and door knocking can still change minds in primaries, nonpartisan elections, and ballot proposals.

Corwin D Smidt, a Michigan State University political science professor, calls this increasingly rare species of persuadables “the floating voter.”

It's Just Politics with Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta

“In regard to the persuasion effect,” he says, “partisanship is very strong right now, and this is in relation to my research, even people who claim to be independent show remarkably strong partisan attitudes. In fact, independents today seem to be more partisan than, say, strong partisans in the 60s and the 70s.”

Now, professor Smidt says that doesn’t mean there’s no role for ads, flyers, and one-on-one voter contact leading into the November elections.

But those tactics, to be effective, need to be directed more at getting supporters to the polls on Election Day rather than trying to persuade the center to tip one way or the other.

That helps to explain why Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette - who is running for governor in Michigan - has attached himself so strongly to President Trump. Trump is pretty unpopular right now among the general public but he’s still popular among Republicans.

And Democrats, if they turn out, are probably not going to be persuaded to cross over and support Schuette or whoever the Republican nominee is.

That also helps to explain why Democrats are getting behind a statewide campaign to boost the minimum wage in Michigan. It’s popular with their base.

But how about independents? Well, they may call themselves independent. That is not aligned with either - or any - party. But that’s not how they’re behaving.

Plenty of surveys show that even people who call themselves “independent” still stick with one party across most of the ballot in election after election.

But, even though true independents are becoming fewer and fewer, in a state like Michigan, they can be consequential. Just look at the margins here in last year’s presidential race. Michigan was very, very close. It is fair to say that every vote counted. And every vote helped determine the course of history.

Which is why persuasion tactics in the general election aren’t going away. There’s a saying in politics that 70 percent of what you do in a campaign doesn’t matter. You just don’t know which 70 percent until after a campaign is over. 

Tags: 
It's Just Politics
Election 2018

Related Content

Republicans and Democrats find something to agree on in Lansing

By & Oct 3, 2017

It’s not always gridlock and stalemate in Lansing. The left and right seem to have come together to solve a lingering controversy. But, can it last?

A plan in the state Legislature that would hurry up getting rid of driver responsibility fees appears to be on a fast track in Lansing. These fees are surcharges tacked onto traffic fines. Lawmakers approved them in 2003 in order to fill what was then a big hole in the state budget.

Does Trump help or hurt Michigan Republicans?

By & Sep 25, 2017

Michigan Republicans have packed their bags - and their hangovers - and returned home after a weekend of politics and partying on Mackinac Island.

There was a lot of celebrating over the GOP sweep in 2016, including President Trump winning Michigan, the first Republican to do so in 28 years.

S(c)huette and Trump

By & Sep 18, 2017

Apparently, President Donald Trump and Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette agree: Spelling counts in their “winning” strategy.

Schuette announced this past week that he’s running for Governor in 2018 and Trump tweeted, and then had to retweet, a message of support.

Trott announces retirement from U.S. House of Representatives

By & Sep 11, 2017
It's Just Politics Logo
It's Just Politics with Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta

Representative David Trott announced Monday morning that he will not seek reelection in 2018. The announcement comes after speculation by various pundits and the retirement of two other Republican congressmen last week.

Republican lawmakers could deliver rare rebuke to Gov. Snyder

By & Sep 4, 2017

It’s been 15 years since Michigan lawmakers reversed a Governor’s veto but it could happen again this week when the Legislature returns to Lansing from its summer recess.

Some members of the GOP are getting a little fed up with their fellow Republican Governor Rick Snyder and they want to try and muster the two-thirds majority needed to override his veto of a bill they passed earlier this year. It was a pretty innocuous piece of legislation that accelerated tax breaks for car buyers who trade in their vehicles.