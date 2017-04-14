WUOMFM

Driver who struck and killed elite Michigan triathlete gets probation, fine

By 1 hour ago
  • Bicycle crashes by a motor vehicle are on the rise in Michigan.
A Lima township man has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay $3,000 in fines for striking and killing an Ann Arbor triathlete with his car. Terry Lee Lacroix pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanor charge of a moving violation causing death.

Michigan State Police say the 70-year-old Lacroix was trying to pass another vehicle when he hit Karen McKeachie on Dexter-Chelsea road in Washtenaw County in August. McKeachie was a 17-time national champion in triathlon.

The Detroit Free Press reports that more than 150 Michigan cyclists attended the sentencing hearing, and were outraged that Lacroix did not receive any jail time.

Bicyclist accidents with a motor vehicle have been on the rise in Michigan since 2014, resulting in both fatal and non-fatal injuries for cyclists.

