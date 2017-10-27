WUOMFM

Enbridge: Pipeline coating missing long before state was informed

By 1 hour ago

An underwater look at the supports along the stretch of Line 5 that runs through the Mackinac Straits.
Credit Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

Enbridge Energy reported today that damage to anti-corrosion coating on Line 5 occurred in 2014, but the company never told the state. The reason? Enbridge engineers who found the damage never told higher-ups about it. They said the pipeline was safe, so there was no reason.

But state officials say this is one more instance of Enbridge not sharing information about the line that carries oil and gas beneath the environmentally sensitive Straits of Mackinac.

“We expect the information they give us to be accurate, and so if they have issues within their company then they need to address that," said Matt Goddard with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. He says it doesn’t matter why the company got it wrong.

An Enbridge spokesman says the company is changing its procedures to require more information sharing. But Ryan Duffy with Enbridge says the engineers never shared the information with top engineers because the integrity of the line was not affected.

“We’ve seen that there’s not any corrosion, not any damage to the steel. That’s all fully intact, so that’s how we can say it’s not a safety issue," he said. "But we do still take it seriously, and we have now gone in and made those coating repairs.”  

State officials say they’re not satisfied and want a fuller explanation from Enbridge. The company is seeking a permit to install additional anchors to secure the line to the bottom of the lake.  

In full disclosure, Enbridge Energy is a financial supporter of Michigan Radio.

Tags: 
enbridge
Line 5

Related Content

Risk analysis for Enbridge’s aging Line 5 to begin soon

By Sep 19, 2017
One of the anchors used to hold Line 5 in place under the Straits of Mackinac.
Screen shot of a Ballard Marine inspection video / Enbridge Energy

Monday's meeting of the Michigan Pipeline Safety Advisory Board was filled with worry about the condition of Line 5, the two 64-year-old Enbridge pipelines carrying oil and liquid natural gas under the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge recently revealed there are areas of the pipeline where the protective coating has worn off. At first, the company said the areas were "Band-Aid" sized. But then, the story changed.

Enbridge downplayed significance of Line 5 damage, says state official

By Sep 14, 2017
A diver inspects Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac for a possible dent.
Enbridge inspection video shared with the state of Michigan

Michigan’s energy chief says Enbridge downplayed the significance of damage to the protective coating on its oil and gas pipeline that runs under the Mackinac Straits.

Parts of the coating were removed while workers installed safety anchors on a portion of Line 5 that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

The patches where the metal was scraped bare are close to a foot in diameter. That's much larger than Enbridge initially reported.

Snyder "greatly concerned" protective coating in areas of Line 5 was accidently removed

By Aug 31, 2017
A diver inspects Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac for a possible dent.
Enbridge inspection video shared with the state of Michigan

The state is ordering Enbridge Energy to take swift action to fix portions of the Line 5 energy pipeline that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge reported to the state that small portions of enamel coating were accidentally removed in two places. The coating protects the oil and gas line that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac from corrosion.

Melody Kindraka of the state Department of Environmental Quality says there’s no immediate threat to the Great Lakes, but it’s concerning that the problem was the result of human error.