Enroll Michigan's budget to enroll people in ACA cut 90%

The Trump administration is cutting funding for Enroll Michigan by 90%.

Enroll Michigan funds 30 subcontractors who help people obtain insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

ACCESS, a social service group in Dearborn that focuses on the Arab American community, also helps people obtain insurance under ACA. It will see its federal funding for those activities cut by 36%. 

Executive Director Dizzy Warren says people could have a lot more trouble getting the right kind of insurance now.

"And some people will not get insurance coverage who may be eligible for something, simply because they don't know about it," says Warren.

Warren says her group will have to drop all outreach and marketing, and offer people help only during the shortened enrollment period, from November 1 to December 15.  

She says to make things worse, many people may not find out that the enrollment period is shortened until it's too late.

That's because the Trump administration also cut funding for federal marketing efforts related to ACA by 90%.
 

