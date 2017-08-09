WUOMFM

Enrollment drop forces Marygrove College to end undergrad programs

By & 26 seconds ago
  • The old library entry at Marygrove College in Detroit.
    The old library entry at Marygrove College in Detroit.
    Marygrove College Library / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A liberal arts school in Detroit is shutting down its undergraduate programs next year due to declining enrollment. Beginning in January only master's degree programs will be offered at Marygrove College.

The college, which is known for its graduate teacher training program, expects that the demand for Masters degrees in teaching will lead to the success of the new business model. 

President Elizabeth Burns said in a written statement Wednesday that "vigorous marketing and recruitment efforts have failed to provide sufficient revenue from our undergraduate programs to continue operations as usual." 

Marygrove plans to phase out the undergrad programs and will assist students as they transfer or approach graduation.  

"We're so pleased that, given the plight of liberal arts colleges across the country, we are able to stay in business in Detroit," Marygrove College spokeswoman Renee Ahee said. 

"It was more than a tough call. It was one of those things that, you don't make those kinds of decisions with a 90 year legacy or when you go back to when the college was established in 1905, you have more than 100 years of history of education," she said. 

Faculty and staff were informed of the change Wednesday morning, after a vote by the board of trustees Tuesday. Approximately 50 people will be laid off, depending on how many students come in the fall. 

Marygrove was founded in 1905 as a Catholic women's college and moved to Detroit about 90 years ago. Its enrollment peaked in 2013 with more than 1,850 graduate and undergraduate students. Total enrollment dropped to 966 by last fall. This fall it's at 925 students. 55% of them are enrolled in graduate programs, Ahee said. 

Other liberal arts colleges across the country are feeling similar pangs due to revenue losses from enrollment drops. Some like Trinity Lutheran University in Everett, Washington, and Marian Court College in Swampscott, Massachusetts, have ended operations.

Tags: 
Marygrove College
Detroit

Related Content

Detroit's Fitzgerald neighborhood is getting revamped this spring

By Apr 5, 2017
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaking where he plans to build Ella Fitzgerald Park on the city's northwest side
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says neighborhoods won't be left out of the city's comeback.

Duggan announced his two year plan to invest $4 million into the Fitzgerald neighborhood on the city's northwest side, near Livernois and McNichols.

The project aims to rehab 115 vacant homes and 192 vacant lots, create a two-acre park, and build a bike path between Marygrove College and the University of Detroit Mercy.

Maurice Cox, the planning director for the project, says the goal is to create something seldom seen in the city.

Detroit schools move to cut back on testing by 70%

By Aug 3, 2017
Andrew Stein, executive director of City Year Detroit, says Americorps members help at-risk students, and teachers who have to manage large class sizes.
Detroit Public Schools

Detroit public school students could soon be spending a lot less time on testing during the school year.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is moving to cut the number of assessments they give students across the district by 70 percent — from administering 186 tests down to 57 tests.

Closed Detroit charter looks to court for help with payroll issues

By Aug 4, 2017
Money
Flickr user 401(K) 2012 / Creative Commons

We have an update on the efforts to get Detroit area charter school employees paid for time worked during the school year.

Many employees at Michigan Technical Academy spread their paychecks out over the year, but late last month, the charter school's board had to divert those summer paychecks to creditors. 

Matchbook Learning is the nonprofit charter management company that directly employs MTA staff. Today, the company's CEO Sajan George sent a letter to MTA employees saying the charter's board gave its approval last night to appoint an independent "receiver" to review the payroll issue. 