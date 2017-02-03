WUOMFM

EPA to conduct primary investigation into 1,4-dioxane plume in Ann Arbor, Scio Township

By Feb 3, 2017
  • Map shows the extent of the underground 1,4-dioxane plume under Ann Arbor.
    Scio Residents for Safe Water

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will begin an examination into the Gelman 1,4-dioxane plume spreading through the groundwater of Ann Arbor and Scio Township. The EPA will determine if the pollution qualifies for federal Superfund cleanup.

Yesterday, Scio Township, which borders Ann Arbor to the west, joined the existing lawsuit against the polluter as a plaintiff. Scio Township joins the city of Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County and the Huron Valley Watershed Council in the lawsuit. 

Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell released a statement praising the EPA's decision to examine the 1,4-dioxane plume. 

"This will take time and it is not a silver bullet, but it is critical to explore all options available to the community to ensure this contamination is properly remediated and families and the environment are protected. It is important that the stakeholders stay coordinated and work together to ensure this process moves forward as quickly and efficiently as possible," Dingell said.

Dingell says action to prevent the spread of 1,4-dioxane is long overdue. A petition by the plaintiffs was submitted to the EPA last November; however, complaints about the pollution date back decades. 

The plume is traced back to the Gelman Sciences plant, formerly located in Scio Township, which used 1,4-dioxane in its manufacturing process. The plume itself was discovered in the 1980s and has slowly spread since. 

The EPA classifies dioxane as a probable human carcinogen. 

Tags: 
Dioxane plume
Pall Gelman

Related Content

Ann Arbor City Council approves $100k for attorney fees in 1,4-dioxane lawsuit

By Tyler Scott Dec 20, 2016
The 1,4 dioxane plume in Ann Arbor's groundwater
Scio Residents for Safe Water

The Ann Arbor City Council has approved spending an additional $100,000 for attorney fees in the state of Michigan's lawsuit against Gelman Sciences.

The city has hired attorneys from Bodman PLC to help negotiate a settlement with the group, which is responsible for polluting Ann Arbor's groundwater with the hazardous chemical 1,4-dioxane.

Other groups join lawsuit to cleanup Ann Arbor's 1,4 dioxane plume

By Dec 19, 2016
A lawsuit to force a cleanup of Ann Arbor's contaminated water appears to have set a new precedent. The judge allowed a watershed advocacy group to become one of the plaintiffs. That's despite both the polluter and the state attorney general arguing against it.

The Huron River Watershed Council says no one in the lawsuit was advocating for the river itself, including aquatic life and the risk to people swimming, fishing and boating.

Ann Arbor city council votes to intervene in 1,4 dioxane plume court case

By Virginia Gordan Nov 2, 2016
The Ann Arbor City Council wants to intervene in a lawsuit over groundwater contamination in and around the city. The Council unanimously passed a resolution at a special meeting Tuesday night to direct city officials to seek permission from the court to intervene in the case.

State issues emergency 1,4 dioxane rule, stricter standard might mean more cleanup in Ann Arbor

By Oct 28, 2016
The state Department of Environmental Quality has issued an emergency rule establishing a stricter cleanup criteria for 1,4 dioxane, a highly carcinogenic chemical that has polluted Ann Arbor's groundwater for decades.

The plume of contaminated water has been slowly moving in all directions, including towards the Huron River.  It's feared that eventually the contamination could reach Barton Pond, the source of the city's drinking water.

Residents tired of waiting for Ann Arbor pollution cleanup

By Oct 26, 2016
Scio Residents for Safe Water

After waiting three years for the state to issue a stricter cleanup standard for the carcinogen 1,4 dioxane, Ann Arbor Township and Scio Township are done.

The two townships, along with the Sierra Club of Huron Valley, will jointly file a petition next month requesting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to conduct a preliminary assessment for a plume of contaminated groundwater to become a federal Superfund site.