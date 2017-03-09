WUOMFM

EPA regional administrator says “tweaks” to Lead and Copper Rule alone won’t fix problems

By 30 seconds ago
  • Crews in Flint work to replace a lead service line.
    Crews in Flint work to replace a lead service line.
    Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

The U.S. EPA is making long term revisions to the 25-year-old Lead and Copper Rule. The new rules are expected to come out this year. A top EPA official says one of the biggest changes could be an expensive one.

Because of the water crisis in Flint, city officials now know there are more than 20,000 lead service lines, the water pipes connecting homes to a water main, still buried underground in Flint.

Because of Flint, we know that other cities are now at least trying to figure out how many lead service lines they have and where they’re located.

Detroit has at least 125,000 lead lines, at last estimate. That number does not include Detroit’s many older suburbs with lead lines too. Grand Rapids has at least 17,000. There are thousands in Battle Creek, Saginaw, Jackson and Kalamazoo.

“But that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” said Bob Kaplan, who’s served for a year as Acting Regional Administrator at U.S. EPA’s Region 5, which includes Michigan and much of the Midwest.

The rest of the iceberg, to use Kaplan’s analogy, is that there are still an estimated 6.5-10 million lead service lines in cities nationwide.

Where are lead water pipes in Michigan? Here’s our best guess

This week hundreds of water system operators and industry insiders gathered for a water summit in Flint. Kaplan told them initially it looked like improving the Lead and Copper Rule by clarifying certain aspects about corrosion control treatment and closing some testing loopholes, would be enough to prevent another Flint water crisis.

“Initially folks looked at those fixes and said that was going to be good enough nationwide, that that was sort of the lesson of Flint,” Kaplan said at the water summit.

“Instead, what’s come out of it is we found that we have lots more concerns. That it’s not going to fixed with just merely tweaks to a regulation. In fact, we’re not going to regulate our way out of this at all.”

Kaplan suggested to the crowd in Flint this week that “fixing crumbling infrastructure,” especially finding and replacing lead service lines, will likely become a bigger priority than it’s been for the agency.

He says long term revisions of the federal Lead and Copper Rule are important and still in the works. The EPA is expect to release revisions later this year.

“Many of the proposals now, and nothing is final, but many of the proposals now center around efforts to get lead lines out,” Kaplan said later.

Under the current rule, cities only have to start replacing lead service lines after lead levels are high. By then, the damage to people who drank that water is already happening. Instead of waiting for a problem, the EPA might push water systems to find ways to dig up and replace all their lead lines. Even if a city’s lead levels are considered “safe.”

“I don’t think the Lead and Copper Rule, even if we completely reform it, is going to be the regulatory fix to all of this,” Kaplan said. “It’s really going to be shovels in the ground.”

In a report EPA released last October, the agency estimated the cost of replacing the nation’s lead lines between $16 billion and $80 billion. Unfortunately, older cities in the Midwest and Northeast U.S. with high poverty rates, cities like Detroit and Flint, will tend to have more lead pipes underground.

Last year, the board of the American Water Works Association threw it’s support behind locating and completely removing lead service lines. AWWA CEO David LaFrance says most communities are coming around to the idea.

“I wouldn’t say we get pushback,” LaFrance said. “We get a lot of questions as to ‘How do we do this? How do we balance this against all of our other community priorities?'”

Detroit Water and Sewerage Department Director Gary Brown discussed his city's efforts to verify records and locate lead lines. The city hopes to run a pilot program for lead line replacements to get a better idea of the potential financial and legal hurdles of total replacement. Detroit, like many cities, owns a portion of the service line. So it needs to work with property owners to do the work. It would be "optimal" to be able to replace 10,000 a year, a DWSD spokesperson said.

U.S. EPA's Bob Kaplan pointed to the State Revolving Fund (SRF) as a potential way to help water systems fund pipeline replacement projects. Congress also passed the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act, which included a provision to help replace pipes in Flint because of it’s emergency situation.

President Donald Trump and his administration say they’ll focus major spending on infrastructure. That’s a bright spot, Kaplan said. When he does meet his new boss, EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, Kaplan says he’ll suggest lead service line replacement as a way to invest in badly need infrastructure improvements, create jobs and improve public health.

Tags: 
lead service lines
lead and copper rule
US EPA
Bob Kaplan
water infrastructure
National Drinking Water Advisory Council
American Water Works Association
Detroit
dwsd
gary brown

Related Content

Flint's state of emergency - one year later

By Dec 14, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A year ago today, Flint, Michigan’s mayor declared a state of emergency because of lead contaminated drinking water.  

That attracted national outrage and sympathy, as well as millions of gallons of donated water.

But a year later, donations have slowed to a trickle and unfiltered water is still unsafe to drink.

From their hometown streets to the halls of the nation’s capital, Flint residents have spent 2016 demanding drinkable water.

But as the year nears its end little has really changed.

Lansing's last lead service line being replaced this week

By Dec 12, 2016
mark brush / Michigan Radio

The city of Lansing will reach a major milestone this week when crews replace the capitol city’s last remaining lead service line. The last lead line is scheduled to be replaced on Wednesday.

Service lines connect homes and businesses to city water mains.

A decade before Flint’s lead tainted tap water became a national scandal, utility crews in Lansing started replacing aging lead service lines.

Kalamazoo officials improve city's lead testing, results are better than before

By Nov 17, 2016
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

New test results show lead levels in Kalamazoo’s water system have dropped.

The federal limit for lead in water is 15 parts per billion. Last time the city tested, in 2014, Kalamazoo’s lead level was 13 parts per billion. Now it's down to 4 ppb.

13 ppb was close enough to worry Shannan Deater, Kalamazoo’s Environmental Services Programs Manager. She says some of the higher lead results in 2014 weren’t really a good, representative sample. 

Where are lead water pipes in Michigan? Here’s our best guess

By Apr 5, 2016
Michigan Radio

Because of Flint’s water crisis, regulators are asking water systems to answer a couple of seemingly basic questions: Where are Michigan’s lead water pipes? How many are left in the ground?

We’ve found the answers are hard to come by.

Lead leaches into drinking water from old lead service lines or lead solder, and from some plumbing in people’s home. A service line is the pipe that takes drinking water from the water main under the road into your home.

Nowadays, those lines are usually made of copper, sometimes plastic. But back before the 1950s, lead was pretty common.

Searching for lead in Detroit's water lines

By Oct 20, 2016
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

The hunt is on for lead pipes in Detroit.

Flint officials still don’t know where all the city’s lead service lines are. That’s because the building records were in horrible shape.

Detroit finds more lead in water this summer, but there's a good reason

By Oct 31, 2016
DWSD

Detroit found more lead in drinking water samples this summer than it has in recent years, and there’s a few reasons to account for the uptick.  

Unofficial results posted this month by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department show Detroit’s water is safe to drink by federal standards.

Researchers say Flint water much improved, city is nearing "the end of the public health crisis"

By & Emma Winowiecki Dec 2, 2016
Zhu “Joyce” Ni, Min Tang, Pan Ji, Mariah Gnegy / Virginia Tech

Researchers from Virginia Tech announced the results of their fourth round of water testing in Flint today.

The tests show that lead levels continue to drop, that water disinfection by-products in the water are normal, and that the drinking water in the city continues to improve.

“We’re now approaching the end of the public health crisis,” said Marc Edwards of Virginia Tech University.

Edwards says even with the improvements, citizens in Flint should still be protecting themselves.

Flint city leaders say water crisis is far from over

By Bryce Huffman Nov 15, 2016
What caused the Flint water crisis? Rick Sadler from Michigan State University argues the true cause of Flint's water disaster goes back decades.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint's water crisis became national news last year, but city officials want you to know it's still not fixed yet.

This week, Congressman Dan Kildee introduced new legislation to improve lead standards in drinking water, and the Flint city council approved Mayor Karen Weaver's renewal of emergency status for Flint.

Weaver says city residents still don't have safe tap water.

“In case somebody doesn't know, unfortunately the fact of the matter is that we still cannot drink our water without a filter,” Weaver says. "And that’s a huge issue.”