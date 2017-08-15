Ever heard of a sanctuary for shipwrecks? Michigan has one, and it’s preserving around 200 ships

Stateside's conversation with Stephanie Gandulla, a maritime archaeologist at the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, and Guy Meadows, a professor at Michigan Technological University and director of the Great Lakes Research Center.

Most people have heard of a bird or wildlife sanctuary, but fewer are familiar with sanctuaries for shipwrecks.

The Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary is one of only 14 national marine sanctuaries in the entire country operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and it’s situated in the northwest corner of Lake Huron, just off the shores of Alpena.

Stephanie Gandulla, a maritime archaeologist at the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, and Guy Meadows, a professor at Michigan Technological University and director of the Great Lakes Research Center, work with the sanctuary to study and preserve its shipwrecks.

Together, they joined Stateside today to explain what they’ve identified in the sanctuary’s 4,300 square miles of water, and what still remains a mystery.

For a closer look at one of the shipwrecks at Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, watch below:

