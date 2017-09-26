Ever written a break-up letter to a book? This author has.

Stateside's conversation with librarian and author Annie Spence.

Librarian Annie Spence knows what it’s like to love a book so much she has to write it a love letter. She also knows what it’s like for a break-up letter to be in order.

Her letters to books fill the pages of her own new book Dear Fahrenheit 451: Love and Heartbreak in the Stacks.

Listen above to learn about the book, and to hear Spence read some of her letters. You’ll get an usual and intimate peak into a librarian’s reality.

