WUOMFM

Ex-Fiat Chrysler financial analyst pleads guilty in scheme

By 40 seconds ago
  • chrysler logo
    Jerome Durden was one of several people indicted in a scheme to illegally funnel worker training funds into the pockets of Fiat-Chrysler and UAW employees.
    Ricardo Giaviti / Flickr / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst, who federal prosecutors say helped illegally funnel worker training funds into the bank accounts of Fiat-Chrysler and UAW employees  over a number of years,  has pleaded guilty.

Jerome Durden entered pleas on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Ann Arbor to charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. as well as  failure to file a tax return. As part of a plea agreement, he faces up to 37 months in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Durden's attorney Judith Gracey told the Detroit News her client is "doing the right thing."

Prosecutors in July announced charges against Durden, former Fiat Chrysler executive Al Iacobelli, and Monica Morgan . They were indicted in an alleged conspiracy involving United Auto Workers union vice president General Holiefield and Morgan, who was Holefield's wife. Holiefield died in 2015.

Iacobelli and Morgan are awaiting trial.

Tags: 
Fiat Chrysler
united auto workers

Related Content

Feds sue Fiat Chrysler over diesel emissions tests; automaker plans "vigorous defense

By May 23, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Fiat Chrysler is headed to court.    

The federal government is suing the automaker for allegedly cheating on diesel emissions tests.

The complaint filed in federal court in Detroit alleges that nearly 104,000 Ram pickups and Jeep Grand Cherokees have software that makes them perform differently during normal driving than during lab tests conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Fiat Chrysler head of design’s success started with failure in school

By Jul 3, 2017
Ralph Gilles on Failure:Lab
Screengrab of "Failure:Lab Detroit 2016 | Ralph Gilles" video (YouTube)

We all fail sometimes. No exceptions. 

It's often hard to admit, but failure is an essential part of the human experience. 

That's what Failure:Lab is all about. 