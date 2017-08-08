Ex-Fiat Chrysler financial analyst pleads guilty in scheme

A former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst, who federal prosecutors say helped illegally funnel worker training funds into the bank accounts of Fiat-Chrysler and UAW employees over a number of years, has pleaded guilty.

Jerome Durden entered pleas on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Ann Arbor to charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. as well as failure to file a tax return. As part of a plea agreement, he faces up to 37 months in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Durden's attorney Judith Gracey told the Detroit News her client is "doing the right thing."

Prosecutors in July announced charges against Durden, former Fiat Chrysler executive Al Iacobelli, and Monica Morgan . They were indicted in an alleged conspiracy involving United Auto Workers union vice president General Holiefield and Morgan, who was Holefield's wife. Holiefield died in 2015.

Iacobelli and Morgan are awaiting trial.