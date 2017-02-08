Facebook friends with your child? Tread carefully.

Stateside's conversation with Sarita Schoenebeck, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan School of Information

It wasn't all that long ago when proud parents might carry a small photo album they would happily whip out to show photos of their kids.

Today, parents have various options for sharing photos of their kids on social media. But what do kids think about all that sharing?

Sarita Schoenebeck is an assistant professor at the University of Michigan School of Information. She joined Stateside to discuss her study, which explored kids’ preferences and opinions about their parents’ sharing on social media.

“Children are okay with their parents’ sharing about them online, but they want it to be not too often and they want to have some say over what is shared,” she said.

The children in the study, who ranged in age from ten to 17, had a variety of preferences about parents’ posts, but generally were okay with positive posts that showed family congeniality or personal success in school or sports.

The study found both parents and kids agreed that parents should usually ask permission before posting.

Listen to the full interview above to hear Schoenebeck’s recommended guidelines for posting about your kids online.

