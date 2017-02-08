WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Facebook friends with your child? Tread carefully.

By 1 hour ago
  • Photo albums are no longer the most popular way to share photos of children.
    Photo albums are no longer the most popular way to share photos of children.
    Thomas Hawk / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

It wasn't all that long ago when proud parents might carry a small photo album they would happily whip out to show photos of their kids.

Today, parents have various options for sharing photos of their kids on social media. But what do kids think about all that sharing?

Sarita Schoenebeck is an assistant professor at the University of Michigan School of Information. She joined Stateside to discuss her study, which explored kids’ preferences and opinions about their parents’ sharing on social media.

“Children are okay with their parents’ sharing about them online, but they want it to be not too often and they want to have some say over what is shared,” she said.

The children in the study, who ranged in age from ten to 17, had a variety of preferences about parents’ posts, but generally were okay with positive posts that showed family congeniality or personal success in school or sports.

The study found both parents and kids agreed that parents should usually ask permission before posting.

Listen to the full interview above to hear Schoenebeck’s recommended guidelines for posting about your kids online.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
family
parenting

Related Content

A recipe for a conflict-free Thanksgiving

By Nov 23, 2016
flickr user Satya Murthy / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0


The holidays can be a happy time, but gathering family members around the Thanksgiving table can also resurrect tensions and old resentments.

This Detroit family knows when you don't have what you need, you improvise

By Mar 26, 2015
Christina Lumpkin at home with her daughter, Maya and grandson, Jahari.
Zak Rosen / Michigan Radio

Think about most of the news stories you read about kids in Detroit. What comes to mind?

Something about dysfunctional schools? Maybe a crime story?

When’s the last time you felt like a story transported you into the life of a family? Where you really got to know a child? Where you felt what it might be like to be a parent raising kids there?

Michigan family gives birth to identical triplets - a statistical rarity

By Michael Schramm Dec 20, 2016
Courtesy WZZM

It's going to be one special holiday season for this family.

According to Jaleesa Irizarry of WZZM, John and Julie Vandermolen now have three identical twins. Their names are Ivan, William and Harrison, and they were born in Grand Rapids. 

More from John via WZZM: