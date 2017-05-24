WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Fake relics “found” in Michigan at turn of century still provoke interest

By 24 minutes ago
  • An example of the debunked "Michigan" or "Soper" relics. Note the pyramids in the background to give the sense that piece was orginally from the Mediterranean.
    View Slideshow 1 of 6
    An example of the debunked "Michigan" or "Soper" relics. Note the pyramids in the background to give the sense that piece was orginally from the Mediterranean.
    Michigan History Center
  • This group of the debunked "Michigan" or "Soper" relics appear to look like anicent pipes.
    View Slideshow 2 of 6
    This group of the debunked "Michigan" or "Soper" relics appear to look like anicent pipes.
    Michigan History Center
  • This box from the debunked "Michigan" or "Soper" relics collection uses ancient script to appear authentic.
    View Slideshow 3 of 6
    This box from the debunked "Michigan" or "Soper" relics collection uses ancient script to appear authentic.
    Michigan History Center
  • A listing of a supposed discovery of "Michigan" or "Soper" relics written up by relic proponent and former Michigan Secretary of State Daniel Soper.
    View Slideshow 4 of 6
    A listing of a supposed discovery of "Michigan" or "Soper" relics written up by relic proponent and former Michigan Secretary of State Daniel Soper.
    Michigan History Center
  • Another listing of a supposed discovery of (now-debunked) "Michigan" or "Soper" relics written up by relic proponent and former Michigan Secretary of State Daniel Soper.
    View Slideshow 5 of 6
    Another listing of a supposed discovery of (now-debunked) "Michigan" or "Soper" relics written up by relic proponent and former Michigan Secretary of State Daniel Soper.
    Michigan History Center
  • A photo of Michigan Secretary of State Daniel Soper (right) and Alpheus Scoby is on the left
    View Slideshow 6 of 6
    A photo of Michigan Secretary of State Daniel Soper (right) and Alpheus Scoby on the left
    Michigan History Center

"Ancient relics from the Mediterranean found across Michigan!"

That headline turned heads at the turn of the last century.

Eric Perkins from the Michigan History Center joined Stateside to talk about the story of these ancient "relics" and how they ended up being "discovered" in Michigan.

According to Perkins, it all started in October of 1890 when a man named James Scotford was digging post holes in Montcalm County. He claimed to have found ancient clay and copper artifacts. Scotford created quite a buzz around town, to the point that Montcalm County formed an Archeological Trust. The goal was to "corner the market" on these relics and find more of them.

However, when experts were recruited to examine these artifacts, they were quickly determined to be fake. The trust was dissolved, but the story didn't end there.

"[The Michigan relics] becomes such a craze, if you will, because the things keep turning up,  that in 1907 a Detroit News reporter gets a hold of [the story] ... and in the great tradition of investigative reporting, he digs and digs and he goes and he finds the guys who are now in the Detroit area and he grills these guys," said Perkins.  According to Perkins, no one ever confesses, but one of the men was quoted as saying, "Who are you to interfere with a private enterprise?"  More than 3,000 items are known to have been created as the men would stage more finds across the state over the years.
   

Listen to the full interview to hear how much effort went into creating these "relics," including how Michigan's Secretary of State defended the scam and why there are still people who believe the "artifacts" are real.

This segment is produced in partnership with the Michigan History Center.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Michigan history
archaeology

Related Content

Ninety years ago, the Bath school bombing took 44 lives, and it could have been much worse

By & May 17, 2017
Archives of Michigan

 


 

May 18 marks the 90th anniversary of largest school massacre in U.S. history. On that day in 1927, in Bath, Michigan, 38 elementary school children and six adults were killed and nearly 60 others were injured. Andrew Philip Kehoe had packed 100 pounds of dynamite and blown up half of a school. 

The rise of elevator Muzak began with this Michigan inventor

By May 10, 2017
Courtesy of the Michigan History Center

Major General George Owen Squier. The name may not be familiar, but his work in the fields of aeronautics and radio communications rivaled that of better-known contemporaries like Alexander Bell and the Wright Brothers.

Squier, a native of Dryden, Michigan, was the first military officer to fly, in a plane piloted by Orville Wright. Today, his hometown hopes to build a statue in his honor.

In frontier Detroit, a priest and a minister opened a school. Now it’s celebrating its bicentennial.

By Apr 28, 2017
flickr user vasenka / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

 


It's graduation season at the University of Michigan. 

This year, the university celebrates its bicentennial. That means the public university was established in Michigan 20 years before Michigan was a state.

Michigan’s flying “birdman” one of the world’s first aerial daredevils

By Apr 27, 2017
Archives of Michigan / Courtesy of the Michigan History Center

Eighty years ago, a few years before Bruce Wayne made his comic book debut, our nation experienced its first wave of “bat-mania.”

In the 1930s, the country’s imagination was captured by winged daredevils like Michigander Clem Sohn.

What's the origin of the Sleeping Bear Dunes story?

By Apr 20, 2017
Sleeping Bear Dunes
Jim D / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Michigan Radio listener Ashley Lewis of Royal Oak posed this question to our MI Curious team: